Popular crossdresser, James Brown might have started rough with fame, but one thing you can't ignore is that he is doing well to promote his brand.

It is even safe to say that at this point, James is looking to overthrow his older senior colleague, Bobrisky.

James Brown dressed as Princess of Africa Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

While James might be an hilarious piece of work especially when he decides to remind Nigerians that he is the Princess of Africa, he is living up to the name.

From well made-up face to expensive hairs, trips, and splurging money on designer items, James has found his style.

Legit.ng brings you the few times James Brown got fans and even enemies talking with his stunning ensemble.

1. Miss James Brown

James officially introduced his correct title on his birthday in this rich pink traditional yourba outfit. The crossdresser looked like a Yoruba bride ready to go for her traditional wedding with the proper, iro and buba ensemble.

James even complemented the look with a beautiful layered head gear and accessories to match.

2. Princess of Africa

This is another look that turned heads out of surprise on social media. The crossdresser went for a full royalty look with the layered ruffled dress and signature red beads.

James also had a stunning gold headpiece to complete the gorgeous look, he could have passed for an Edo bride.

3. Pink lady

James came through in this shiny hot pink piece which showed off a generous amount of upper body skin.

The hair and simple accessories brought out the beauty of the dress.

4. Lady in red

With this piece, if James decides to call himself queen of Africa, we will give it to him. The crossdresser really pulled his weight in the lovely red hot ball gown.

What is a princess without her aides? Nothing!

5. Go black

Black looks great on almost anyone if worn in the appropriate manner and this stunning piece looked great on the crossdresser.

The fact that it is a two in one outfit gives room for the Princess to do as she likes.

It looks like there is so much more to expect from James Brown, seeing as he conveniently slips into any style he wants.

We look forward to seeing more royalty themed outfits on him since he is the Princess of Africa.

Source: Legit.ng