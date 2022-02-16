Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido recently shared a photo of himself on Valentine's Day

On the same day, American wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johson, also shared some photos in a similar look

Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts on who among the two stars rocked the look better

Valentine's Day may be over but we certainly can't get over some of the looks celebrities served on that day.

The stars were spotted in similar ensembles. Photo credit: @davido, @therock

On February 14, singer Davido took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself rocking Valentine’s Day official colour, red.

Davido wore an all-red outfit from head to toe that consisted of a round neck top, well-tailored pants and a jacket. He paired all these with a sleek black leather shoe.

On the same day, American wrestler turned Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson delivered a passionate speech at the Superbowl LVI.

For his outing, the 49-year-old donned an ensemble of a maroon T-shirt with brick red pants and white sneakers. He accessorized with a gold necklace and watch.

See post below:

Social media comments

Well, it turned out a lot of fans preferred Davido's look to that of the Fast and Furious star - if the comments here are anything to go by.

Check out some more below:

sir_chimzy:

"David did justice to the Red on Red!"

onyinye_bakee:

"I love both of dem but david."

the_alchemist006:

"Both! The rock is more of a casual look, dressing down, hence the sneakers to match."

