Nicki Minaj brought a Barbie-like take to spy style in her new music video with Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? and her look is gorgeous!

The singer recently took to her Instagram page to announce the release of the visuals which sees her take on the role of a top-secret agent fighting with criminal Hardrict (Lil Baby) to infiltrate an auction.

The singer rocked the boots in her new music video. Photo credit: @nickiminaj, voyette.com

Source: Instagram

For her role, the rapper and mother of one dressed in a pink tulle Atelier Zuhra custom coat. Covered in feather accents, the bold coat was layered over a black bodysuit beneath a sheer black dress.

Complete with lacy thigh holsters, a $580 (N241k) Chie style boot from Voyette, and oversized sunglasses from Balenciaga, Minaj proved that even top secret agents can be glam, too.

