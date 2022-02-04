Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Eric Oshiokhai, turned 26 on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The reality star shot into the limelight following his time in the Lockdown edition of the BBNaija show

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at one aspect of his fashion and style journey in the limelight

It has been over a year since Eric Oshiokhai shot into stardom and he has - so far - proven to be quite stylish when it comes to his looks.

The reality star recently turned 26. Photo credit: @ericoshiokhai

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star turned 26 and was celebrated by his fans and loved ones.

Over the past year, Eric has rocked some stylish ensembles that more often than not, leaves the ladies swooning over him.

In honour of his birthday, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight photos showing the TV star slaying in these looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

The reality star rocked a pair of distressed denim shorts and paired the look with a green short-sleeve shirt.

Look 2

Here, he rocked a denim jacket over a turtleneck shirt and a pair of combat pants in green colour. The young man gave different poses.

Look 3

In this photo, the reality star looked sleek in a two-piece set which he accessorised with a pair of white sneakers and a red hat.

Look 4

What's a casual look without a bucket hat? Eric came through dripping in swag rocking an all-black ensemble with white sneakers and a white hat.

Look 5

Eric rocked a swaggy look in this photo, opting for a red graphic tee with a black bomber jacket over it. He rocked a pair of grey pants and white sneakers.

Look 6

In this photo, he sported a statement shirt over a pair of tight-fitted denim pants and some white sneakers.

Look 7

This striped jacket over black denim pants and a beanie look is all shades of fabulous!

Look 8

For this final photo, we see Eric rocking yet another all-black ensemble with his sleeveless top sporting the photo of a gorilla with a cigar in its mouth.

Eric may not have shown his fashionable side during his stay in Biggie's house but he certainly has made up for that since his exit!

