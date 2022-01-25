Birthdays are very special days for many people and for a Nigerian child model, it is certainly one day to showcase her inner fashionista.

Identified as Mercy Olawoye, the stylish little girl with 70,000 followers on Instagram had cause to celebrate her new age on January 25, 2022.

The child model turned a year older. Photos credit: @mercy_ricch

Source: Instagram

In her recent Instagram post, she shared some photos in which she rocked two different outfits.

Look 1

In the first set of photos, Mercy donned a kente 3-piece ensemble consisting of bell-bottom pants, a cute bow top and a sunhat in the same fabric.

She posed for the photos, accessorizing with a basket of fruits.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Look 2

For her second look, she opted for a pristine number looking chic and fabulous in a white dress with puffy sleeves.

Mercy rocked the bejewelled number, wearing her hair in a puff with silver flowers adorning the hair.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng