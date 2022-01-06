Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy is certainly having fun with her new look and the photos are clear proof.

The Oxford student and music enthusiast earlier wowed her fans and followers after she debuted a new hairdo - the big chop - to start the new year.

The Oxford student recently stepped out in pink and black. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Cuppy took to her Instagram page to share a photo collage of her look on a night out.

In the photos, she sports a black choker dress which she paired with fishnets and knee-length leather boots.

She layered the look with a furry pink hooded coat and some love shape studded earrings.

See post below:

The big chop

Recall Cuppy took a bold step with her looks to kick of the New Year, 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter told fans that year 2022 is for a fresh start as she posted a video of her cutting her hair.

In the clip, Cuppy’s mother, Nana Otedola was seen helping her child cut off her long hair, first with a pair of scissors and then with clippers.

DJ Cuppy in Dubai

Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy had the time of her life in Dubai, attending events and looking fabulous while doing so too.

A brief trip through the Oxford student's Instagram page shows she has been living it up in the city and serving some stylish looks that have left her fans in awe.

Just recently, the Gelato crooner attended the GQ Middle East Awards looking like a million bucks and a brief search shows that her ensemble was in fact almost the same amount in naira.

