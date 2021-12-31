Among the trends that popped up in 2020 and made waves on the fashion scene was the fringe trend. It is the end of 2021 and the trend is still very much in vogue.

With several notable fashionistas in the Nigerian entertainment industry, it came as little surprise just how many copped for themselves a piece of the fringe pie.

The stars have jumped on the fringe trend. Photo credit: Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa and Cee-C

While the fringe look, which was born from Western fashion, was more about the frills than the cut, these days, the idea of adorning a fashion piece with fringe has become more about refinement and clever accents.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of ten gorgeous Nigerian celebrities who rocked the trend in 2021.

Check them out below:

1. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood star turned up for Eniola Badmus' recent party in this delicious number by Erica Moore and it did justice to her figure.

2. Mercy Eke

Lambo - as she is fondly called - was the cynosure of all eyes at her birthday party as she dazzled in a silver fringed playsuit.

3. Ini Edo

The veteran movie star opted for a two-piece red fringed look for an event she attended. She paired the look with some maroon coloured strappy sandals.

4. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty also jumped on the fringe train. Unlike her colleagues, she sported an army green skirt with fringe accents on both sides.

5. Yvonne Jegede

The yummy mummy of one posed for a photoshoot in a gold dress with a fringed hemline. This photo was shared a few days before her birthday.

6. Powede Awujo

The beautiful fashion influencer had the compliments rolling in when she shared a photo of her sparkling look as she celebrated her birthday.

7. Diane Russet

This gorgeous BBNaija star came through with the slay in this black ensemble with a long fringed hemline.

8. Kim Oprah

The Pepper Dem star rocked the fringe trend in a deep green and silver dress which showed off her curves in the right places.

9. Toke Makinwa

Just recently, the fashionista and media personality dazzled fans in an all-black ensemble with long fringes at the hemline.

10. Cee-C

The BBNaija star, a while ago, attended the premiere for the YouTube series, Assistant Madams, in which she starred in. She rocked a mini dress by Xtrabrides Lagos.

