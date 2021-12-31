Even though hats are no longer a wardrobe staple that every man owns, a classic yet unstuffy fedora still has a distinct place in the closet of the dapper gentleman who wants to stand out from the crowd.

This is something Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2020 reality star, Prince, knows all too well.

The reality star loves to rock hats. Photo credit: @princenelsonenwerem

During his stay in Biggie's house, Prince was nicknamed the 'Durag Prince' due to how often he sported the fashion items.

Now over a year since his time on the show, it has become glaring that he has a penchant for hats as well.

From baseball hats to fedoras and durags, Prince is hardly ever spotted without any of them on.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights eight times he rocked Fedora hats.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In this photo, the reality star rocked a white hat over a green two-piece ensemble. He complimented the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Look 2

Just like the previous photo, he wore a white hat in these photos as well. He donned a green striped suit, giving the look an edgy and sleek vibe.

Look 3

Here, Prince redefines suave in this classic colour combo. In this photo, he rocked a silk black shirt and paired it with a white suit and a grey fedora hat alongside some bedazzled shoes.

Look 4

This black layered look spells class and panache, making Prince look like a character from the famed series, Peaky Blinders.

Look 5

The Kimono look will forever be an edgy one and is only for the brave of heart who are confident enough to pull it off. As expected, Prince paired the look with a fedora and it was simply the icing on the cake.

Look 6

Here, the Lockdown star opted for a rugged look as he rocked a black shirt under a grey checkered waistcoat and a pair of ripped jeans.

Look 7

The reality star came through dripping in finesse in this lime green set which he paired with a black fedora and it's not hard to see that this one is for only confident men.

Look 8

And finally, the sleek look served to you by the one and only hair boss. Here, the reality star rocked a deep cream suit which he paired with a fedora in a similar shade. The idea of rocking a white turtle top was the perfect choice!

