Weddings are special days for brides and grooms and this explains why a lot of women go above and beyond to look their best.

Bridal outfits play a special role for the bride on that big day. Picking the right outfit to rock on that big day can be tricky if one isn't fashion conscious or has the right glam squad in their corner.

Some stylish looks perfect for brides. Photo credit: Avenga, Eemagine by Bukola, Funmi Masha

Source: Instagram

With this in mind, Legit.ng has highlighted eight beautiful and elegant styles just for you.

Check them out below:

Bridal look 1

This gorgeous bride turned heads in this peach outfit. In this video, the pretty lady posed in her structured bejewelled off-the-shoulder dress.

Bridal look 2

Mono strap dresses are not so popular a choice for brides. However, this beautiful lady pulled off the look in this bedazzled maroon dress with a dramatic sleeve.

Bridal look 3

For modest ladies, this look is perfect for one's big day. It doesn't scream boring but everything classy and elegant.

Bridal look 4

This vibrant look is a win anytime any day! The bride opted for a green outfit which did justice to her curves.

Bridal look 5

This fierce look is perfection redefined. From the two-tone fabric, the sleeves to the corset bodice, this outfit is one way to look amazing on your big day.

Bridal look 6

The details on the sides of the dress are unique and will definitely make any bride stand out. In this photo, this bride looked elegant.

Bridal look 7

This electric purple ensemble screams royalty. This bride definitely stole her groom's heart once again with this look.

Bridal look 8

Off-the-shoulder dresses are pretty hot right now and this lady made such a beautiful bride in this peach and gold number.

These styles and many more are some of the stunning ways to leave heads turning on your big day!

