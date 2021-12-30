Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2018 reality star, Alex Unusual, is one reality star who slays effortlessly when it comes to fashion and style.

With a fit body like hers and curves in all the right places, the 25-year-old has no problems showing it off.

The reality star has a penchant for pink outfits. Photo credit: Alex Unusual

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, just like DJ Cuppy, Alex seems to have a penchant for pink outfits.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights ten gorgeous times the reality star slayed in pink.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Head-to-toe

In this photo, the reality star rocked an all-pink ensemble as everything from her dress, purse down to her shoes were in the same shade of pink.

2. Miniskirt

If there is one thing certain about Alex, it's her ability to always slay in whatever outfit and this time is no different. Here, she rocks a mini skirt with a red bow and pairs it with a silk black shirt.

3. Sporty chic

The reality star rocked an edgy look in this photo as she donned a two-piece sporty look which she paired with a checkered blazer and some nude pumps.

4. Ankara princess

Her love for pink is not restricted to only non-African prints as here, Alex sports a pink print top which she paired with a multicoloured skirt.

5. Boss chic

When Alex is not out rocking street casual, she's bossing things up in power looks. In this photo, she wore a ruffle blouse with puffy sleeves.

6. Sitting pretty

Alex rocked a long-sleeved mini dress in this photo which she spiced up with some rainbow coloured pumps.

7. Birthday glow

For her 25th birthday party, Alex dazzled in a baby pink dress which did justice to her curves and afforded her the opportunity to show off her legs.

8. Colour combo

Who knew pink and nude would go so well? Certainly Alex Unusual. The reality star rocked a blazer dress with some nude pumps and min bag.

9. Floral diva

For the ninth photo, we pick one of the reality star serving it hot in a pink, black and green floral mini dress. She paired the look with some olive green shoes and a deep green purse.

10. Regal beauty

And for our final look, Alex Unusual melted hearts in a caped bedazzled fitted dress. This was the look from her birthday shoot for her 24th.

Whether in a head-to-toe pink look or a touch of pink, Alex Unusual always understands the assignment!

Celebrities in red

Several Nigerian celebrities took to their social media pages to celebrate Christmas with some gorgeous photos.

The theme for the season is red, green and everything shiny and these fashion divas made sure to come through - mostly in the colour red.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of nine celebrities who slayed in red this season.

Source: Legit.ng