There are many ways to execute a perfect prewedding shoot and travelling down memory lane is most certainly one way to go about it!

With many creative ways to capture beautiful memories, this gorgeous Nigerian couple got people gushing over with love as they opted for arguably the most beautiful of them all.

The photos have wowed some internet users. Photo credit: @tosinjoshweddings

Source: Instagram

For their engagement shoot, the beautiful couple paid homage to their forefathers by going old school.

Both slaying in olive green aso-oke, the gorgeous bride rocked a mini version of the popular Iro and Buba with fringe hemmings.

The groom on the other hand looked like a true African prince in a dashiki set with coral beads and a walking stick as the perfect accessories.

Their decision to pose by a vintage Mercedes car was the icing on the delicious vintage cake!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions to prewedding shoot

Check out some comments below:

beeorlar32:

"I love different."

evethedream101:

"Love it."

lyusyaxtsaberd:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

crypsbeauty:

"Beautiful. "

Couple rock professional uniform for their prewedding shoot

The beautiful thing about prewedding photoshoots is that couples have the sole power to make it their own, directing the creativity in whatever direction they feel.

While some people go out of their way to ensure they get the perfect prewedding shoot by dressing up in elaborate outfits, others go for the simple option of casual wear.

This story, however, is different as the couple rocked neither of these two in their prewedding shoot.

The couple identified as Tobi Diamond Osinowo and Dunnie posed for their photos each rocking their professional uniform.

Prewedding photoshoot ideas

Picking the right outfit for prewedding photos can be a tough one as more often than not, you want clothes that make you look and feel good, work with your prefered location, and tell your personal story.

With walk-in studios at every street corner, most people put in little thoughts into how their prewedding photos should be like as just one stop at a photo studio can fix that.

However, there are many couples who are very particular about their outfits and locations.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of 11 looks ranging from traditional to English and casual wears that are all perfect for prewedding shoots.

Source: Legit