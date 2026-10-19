Ned Nwoko's 5th wife, Laila Charani, shared a video from her husband's hometown of Idumuje-Ugboko in Delta State

The Moroccan model expressed deep affection for the culture, food, and peaceful atmosphere she experienced there

Laila also used the moment to promote her travel and tour business, inviting followers to visit Delta State

Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, Laila Charani, has sparked conversation online after sharing her genuine admiration for her husband's roots in Delta State.

The Moroccan model and businesswoman posted a video capturing her time in Idumuje-Ugboko, the billionaire politician's hometown, describing the experience in warm and glowing terms.

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife opens up about her favourite thing in her husband’s hometown. Credit: @mnslaialcharani

Source: Instagram

She pointed to four things that stood out to her: the peace, the culture, the food, and the warmth of the people.

"My love for my husband's hometown, Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State, runs deep. The peace, culture, food and warmth make it a place worth experiencing," she wrote alongside the post.

Laila Promotes Delta State as a Travel Destination

Beyond sharing her personal affection for the town, Laila used the moment to pitch Delta State as a holiday destination worth considering for Nigerians looking for a domestic getaway.

"Make Delta State your next getaway, any time of the year!" she added, before directing her followers to her travel business, MNS Travels and Tours, which she noted could assist anyone planning a trip to Mount Ned Nwoko or a family outing in the state.

The post drew attention to both her lifestyle and her entrepreneurial venture, showing a side of Laila that goes beyond her public persona as a model and social media personality.

Who Is Laila Charani?

Laila Charani is Ned Nwoko's fifth wife. The Moroccan model married the Delta State-born politician and businessman in 2011 and has since built a notable social media following of her own.

Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives, is widely known for his palatial home in Idumuje-Ugboko, which has become a landmark attraction in Delta State. His marriages, wealth, and flamboyant lifestyle regularly generate public interest across Nigeria.

Watch the viral Instagram video below:

Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife opens up on the unexpected thing she loves about his hometown. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng