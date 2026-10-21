A resurfaced clip from Davido's June 2024 wedding shows VeryDarkMan having a great time at the Adeleke family celebration

Cubana Chief Priest jokingly noted that VDM was seen 'eating Adeleke money' at the event, reigniting debate about loyalty and activism

The video went viral as fans weighed in on whether attending a celebrity's wedding should silence a social media critic

A throwback clip from Davido's wedding is making the rounds online, and it has tongues wagging for all the right reasons.

The video, originally filmed at the singer's lavish wedding reception on 25 June 2024 in Lagos, shows social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) in full celebration mode, clearly enjoying the Adeleke family's hospitality.

Old video shows VDM enjoying his food at Davido’s wedding, ignites buzz. Credit: @davido, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The footage resurfaced on the Sorosokegossip blog and quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Cubana Chiefpriest jabs VDM in footage

What really pushed the clip into trending territory was a playful remark from Cubana Chief Priest, who pointed out that VDM had no problem enjoying himself at the event and even referred to it as VDM "eating Adeleke money."

The comment landed at a particularly charged moment, given the current tension between VDM and Davido.

The two have had a falling out after VDM publicly claimed he turned down a ₦50 million offer to campaign for Davido's uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

VDM also said their friendship broke down entirely and insisted he has never received any financial backing from Davido.

The resurfaced wedding footage has since put VDM in an awkward spotlight, with many questioning whether his past association with the Adeleke circle contradicts his more recent criticisms.

Watch the throwback video from Instagram below:

Fans divided over VDM, Davido's friendship

Nigerians on social media were split, with some defending the activist's right to speak truth regardless of personal history, while others saw the video as exposing a contradiction.

@patrick_deleonn wrote:

"So because na Davido? Make he no call am out?…. All of una deserve the suffer truly 😂"

@sammy_recx:

Commented:

"Na so he be, VDM no Dey clean person yansh just because the person do well. If Burnaboy messup tomorrow, VDM go call am out, forget the money he don give am and na so he suppose be. Una want change for the this country but una never ready 😂😂😂😂"

@realdaddymo asked:

"So make e no speak truth as the country dey die?"

@kvng__sologold pushed back:

"Ahah. You invited me to your wedding, I no go chop? And does that mean I no go talk truth?"

@pappy_rado added:

"Yes, that's what made him VDM. Be who you are. If you mess up you go collect."

@blavckzeus quipped:

"In this life, sha no lose guard 😂😂😂😂"

@cisse_innovative_solution wrote:

"Make I use because of peppers soup way I chop for your wedding no talk true again 😂 just because of common weddings peppers soup? Una Sabi insult person for this social media oo"

Throwback clip of VDM at Davido’s wedding reignites conversations on social media. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM announced that the criminal case against him by the Nigeria Police has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the charge of impersonation after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng