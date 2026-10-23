Singer Sina Rambo and his German-Nigerian wife Frau Korth have reportedly parted ways amid serious allegations from both sides

Insiders claim the couple's split involves allegations of physical abuse, serial cheating, and financial neglect of their children

Frau Korth has allegedly relocated to Abuja with the children, telling friends she will not return to the relationship

Singer Sina Rambo, a cousin of music star Davido, and his German-Nigerian wife Frau Korth are reported to have ended their marriage after a fallout that sources say began roughly four months ago.

Insiders told celebrity journalist Stella Dimokokorkus that the separation has been so bitter that reconciliation is considered nearly impossible given the weight of allegations on both sides.

Davido’s cousin Sina Rambo trends online as wife-related domestic violence claims surface. Credit: Sina Rambo

Source: Instagram

According to those familiar with the situation, the couple's disputes covered a wide range of issues, from unpaid household bills and school fees to physical altercations, alleged infidelity, and accusations of passing infections.

In one circulating video clip, Sina can be heard telling his wife: "you've no family name to protect; don't spoil my family name."

The situation reportedly took a darker turn when Frau Korth was hospitalised following a failed abortionn that sources say nearly cost her her life.

Even during her recovery, insiders claim the couple exchanged harsh words, and Sina allegedly packed his belongings and left the country for over a month while she was still receiving care.

Questions have also been raised about Sina's finances.

A source said it was "shocking" to see him posting about an expensive car on social media while, the insider claimed, the fridge at home was regularly empty because he did not consistently provide money for food.

Frau Korth moves to Abuja

Frau Korth has since rented an apartment in Abuja and moved there with the couple's children, reportedly telling friends she has no intention of returning to the relationship.

Chat screenshots allegedly show her being pressured to either come home or hand over the children and leave on her own.

Sina Rambo, wife face intense online attention as domestic violence claims spread. Credit: Sina Rambo

Source: Instagram

Insiders further allege she has told those close to her that members of the Adeleke family have long been uncomfortable with her and encouraged Sina to end the marriage.

She reportedly claimed Sina once told her that his cousin Davido's father personally advised him to seek a divorce.

The family's displeasure is said to stem partly from her previous public call-outs that touched on family members, including Sina's father and sisters. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke is also allegedly unhappy with her, according to insiders.

Neither Sina Rambo nor Frau Korth has issued an official public statement addressing the full extent of the allegations.

Watch the viral videos of the couple below:

Gov Adeleke’s sons B-Red and Sina Rambo flaunt luxury cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that B-Red and Sina Rambo, sons of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked reactions on social media after showing off their latest acquisitions, a red Lamborghini Urus and a matching red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The brothers shared videos of the luxury SUVs on their Instagram stories on the night of October 7, 2026, with B-Red, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, taking delivery of the Lamborghini Urus while Sina Rambo drove off in the G-Wagon.

The musicians celebrated their matching rides with playful comments about “twinning” and “going crazy”, drawing attention to the multimillion-naira purchases, while both brothers are also known as cousins of Afrobeats star Davido.

Source: Legit.ng