Chelsea host Tottenham in a Premier League London derby on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with the sides 7 points apart

A famous feline oracle named Nimbus Pronos has weighed in on the crunch matchday eight clash at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's recent record against Spurs makes for striking reading ahead of the high-stakes London showdown

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to lock horns in what promises to be a high-stakes London derby, scheduled for an evening kickoff on Premier League matchday eight this Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea side head into the fixture on the back of consecutive victories over AFC Bournemouth and Everton following the international break, a form that has lifted them to fourth place on the table.

Roberto de Zerbi and Xabi Alonso during their meeting in pre-season. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Roberto de Zerbi's Tottenham, by contrast, are still finding their feet this season, having recorded just one win so far, against Coventry, leaving them 17th and seven points adrift of their hosts.

Nimbus Pronos predicts Chelsea vs Spurs

With the stakes high and bragging rights on the line, an unlikely forecaster has entered the conversation. Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle whose predictions have attracted a following on social media, shared its verdict on the match.

As seen in a video posted on Instagram. The cat came down firmly on the side of the Stamford Bridge club, backing Chelsea to come out on top once again.

That verdict will come as little surprise to those who have followed the recent history between these two clubs.

According to Sofascore data, Chelsea have won seven, drawn two and lost just one of their last 10 meetings with the North Londoners, a dominant sequence that has made Spurs something of a favourable fixture for the Blues in recent campaigns.

Martinez set to miss London derby

Legit.ng previously reported that Emiliano Martinez will miss the London derby against Tottenham after suffering a broken jaw against Everton.

Xabi Alonso confirmed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner underwent successful surgery and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Source: Legit.ng