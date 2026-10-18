Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba shared a heartfelt tribute to Toluwanisings following the worship leader's sudden death

Bidemi revealed he would have acted differently during their final performance together had he known it would be their last

The singer described Toluwanisings' departure as a void that words can hardly express

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba has poured out his grief over the death of fellow worshipper Toluwanisings, saying he wished he had known their last time on stage together would be their final one.

In a deeply emotional post shared on Instagram on Saturday, October 17, Bidemi described the pain of looking back at a moment he did not fully cherish while it was happening. He said that if he had known Toluwanisings' last ministration would be the final one before his passing, he would have stayed closer, held on longer, and given him all the time he needed to praise God the way he always loved to do.

Bidemi Olaoba recalls his final performance with late Toluwanisings. Credit: bidemiolaoba/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Bidemi Olaoba pays trbute to ToluwaniSings

The gospel singer noted that while Toluwanisings' earthly journey has come to an end, his ministry and legacy remain very much alive. According to Bidemi, the souls the late singer won for Christ, the lives his music touched, and the seeds he faithfully planted will continue to bear fruit for generations.

Addressing Toluwanisings directly in his tribute, Bidemi wrote:

"If only I had known that your last ministration would be your final one before you joined the saints in glory, I would have held you a little longer, embraced you a little tighter, and given you the entire night to praise your God and pour out your heart before Him, just as you loved to do."

He also offered a message of comfort grounded in his faith, writing that even in the midst of grief, there is hope in eternity, because for those who are in Christ, death is not the end.

Bidemi described Toluwanisings as "God's General," a man who fought the good fight, finished his race, and kept the faith. He added that although the singer's voice has fallen silent on earth, the sound of his worship and his devotion to God will never be forgotten.

He closed his tribute with a farewell that spoke to his belief in reunion beyond this life, writing that they shall meet again "at the feet of our Master, where we shall part no more."

Bidemi Olaoba reveals he wished he had given Toluwanisngs more time to praise God. Credit: toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

The post drew significant attention as fans and supporters joined Olaoba in mourning Toluwanisings' passing.

The video Bidemi Olaoba shared as he continued to mourn Toluwanisings is below:

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng