The UK government has confirmed that Commonwealth citizens must meet a 5-year residency requirement before joining the British Armed Forces

The 5-year rule was originally waived in 1998 but has since been reintroduced, with non-British Reserve recruits facing a separate condition

The policy does not affect Commonwealth nationals already serving, nor does it apply to Republic of Ireland recruits or members of the Brigade of Gurkhas

The United Kingdom has laid out the conditions under which Commonwealth citizens can enlist in its Armed Forces, confirming that regular recruits must have lived in the country for at least five years before they are eligible to join.

According to an official UK government announcement, Commonwealth nationals applying to join the Regular Armed Forces must demonstrate five years of UK residency. Those seeking to join as non-British Reserves face a different requirement: they must hold indefinite leave to remain in the country.

UK mentions when foreigners can apply to join its armed forces. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

History behind UK 5-year rule

The five-year residency requirement was not always in place. It had been waived in 1998, meaning Commonwealth citizens could previously enlist without meeting that threshold. The rule has since been reintroduced, tightening the eligibility criteria for prospective recruits from across the Commonwealth.

However, the policy change does not apply universally. Existing Commonwealth personnel already serving in the British Armed Forces are unaffected. The rules also do not apply to recruits from the Republic of Ireland or to members of the Brigade of Gurkhas, who operate under separate arrangements.

Commonwealth service in British military

Commonwealth citizens have served in the British Armed Forces for generations, including on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan in more recent decades.

Mark Francois, then Minister of State for Defence Personnel, Welfare and Veterans, acknowledged this history in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"There has been a long tradition of Commonwealth citizens serving in the British Armed Forces and most recently on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan," Francois said. "We continue to value their service which provides an important contribution in defending the UK at home and abroad."

The clarification offers a clearer picture of the pathway available to Commonwealth nationals, many of whom have long viewed service in the British military as an option whether they are based in the UK or considering relocation.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United Kingdom (UK) listed two groups of former military personnel who can apply for settlement in the country.

UK announces eligible for Brigade of Gurkhas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the only country whose citizens can apply to join the British Army’s Brigade of Gurkhas, along with the nationality rules for joining the UK Armed Forces.

Nepal is not a Commonwealth member, so its citizens cannot apply under the standard rules for other applicants. The Brigade of Gurkhas is their only route to serve in the British Army.

Source: Legit.ng