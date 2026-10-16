Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi reacted to the death of fellow gospel artiste Toluwanisings with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

Alabi admitted the news came as a major shock, saying she was still struggling to process the loss of her colleague

The gospel singer leaned on her Christian faith for comfort, expressing a belief that Toluwanisings had joined the angels

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has broken her silence on the death of fellow gospel artiste Toluwanisings, describing the loss as deeply painful and unexpected.

Alabi shared the tribute on her Instagram page on Thursday, making it one of the most prominent responses from within the gospel music community since the news of Toluwanisings' passing broke.

Tope Alabi’s latest remarks draw attention following Toluwanisings’ tragic death. Credit: @topealabi

Source: Instagram

In her post, she was candid about the emotional weight of the moment, saying the news had left her stunned and that she was still struggling to accept what had happened.

Tope Alabi's message on Toluwanisings

Rather than allow grief to consume her, Alabi anchored her response in faith.

She drew on the Christian belief in eternal life as a source of comfort, expressing confidence that Toluwanisings had entered the presence of God.

She wrote:

"This is such a big shock! I still can't wrap my head around this. It hurts, but I will not sorrow as those who have no hope. I find comfort in knowing that a saint has joined the angels. Toluwanisings, rest on, dear one, in the bosom of your Lord. May God comfort and strengthen your family, friends, and colleagues. You will forever be remembered."

Tope Alabi makes emotional statement as she addresses Toluwanisings’ death. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Gospel community mourns Toluwanisings

Alabi's tribute captured the broader mood within Nigeria's gospel music space, where the loss has been felt deeply.

The warmth and sincerity of her words pointed to the close bonds that often exist among gospel artistes, whose shared ministry and music have continued to resonate with audiences across the country and beyond.

Her decision to speak openly about both the pain and her faith offered a window into how she, and many in the community, are processing this difficult moment.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Tope Alabi mourns veteran gospel singer Toun Soetan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tope Alabi reacted emotionally to the death of veteran gospel minister Toun Soetan, who died at the age of 73.

The family announced the gospel singer’s death on Friday, March 13. Tope Alabi described her as a spiritual mother whose life reflected Christ and impacted many people through gospel music.

Toun Soetan was widely respected for songs like Iye Ree, Gbe Jesus Ga, Darling Jesus and Train Up Your Child, with her ministry spanning several decades across Nigeria and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng