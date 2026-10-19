Just in: Former APGA Governorship Candidate Gregory Ibe is Dead
- Prof. Gregory Ibe, founder of Gregory University, Uturu, and 2023 APGA governorship candidate in Abia State, has died
- His royal family confirmed the death in a statement on Monday, saying he had been battling health challenges before he passed
- Ibe is survived by six children and seven grandchildren, with funeral arrangements still being finalised by the family
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Abia State - Prof. Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, the founder of Gregory University, Uturu, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has died after a period of illness.
The family described him as a man whose life was defined by purpose, service and impact.
As reported by The Punch, the royal family of HRH Eze Cyril Ibe of Okwelube I, Amaokwe Achara Autonomous Community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, confirmed the news in a statement released on Monday, October 19, 2026.
"With deep sadness, but with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of purpose, impact, and service, we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, patriarch, and an exceptional man, Prof. Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, OFR," the statement read.
"A distinguished academic, administrator, philanthropist, statesman, entrepreneur, and educationist, Prof. Ibe dedicated his life to expanding access to education, uplifting the less privileged, and serving humanity."
Gregory University and business ventures
Ibe established Gregory University, Uturu, a private institution built around research, medical science, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Beyond education, he ran companies including Skill 'G' Limited and Innov8 Hub, through which he supplied laboratory and technical equipment to tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
His work spanned multiple sectors, earning him recognition as an industrialist and philanthropist who consistently invested in the development of others.
Political career and legacy
In 2023, Ibe contested the Abia State governorship election on the APGA platform, running on a technology-focused campaign that proposed turning the state into an industrial hub.
He is survived by six children, seven grandchildren, and a wide network of mentees and beneficiaries whose lives he influenced over the course of his career.
The family thanked well-wishers for their condolences and asked for privacy while funeral arrangements are being finalised.
Former Governor Uduaghan is dead
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a former Delta State Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan died on the morning of Monday, October 19, 2026.
The family announced his death in a statement signed by Toju Anire Uduaghan, describing it as a profound loss.
Uduaghan served Delta State for over 15 years in various capacities before and during his time as governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng