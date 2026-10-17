Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba honoured his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation Christian event on Friday, October 17, 2026

Bidemi performed Toluwanisings' beloved hit song 'Kabiysei Olorun Ayo' days after the singer's passing, leaving the audience in tears

The tribute post quickly drew reactions online, with fans insisting no one could ever replicate Toluwanisings' voice

Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Bidemi Olaoba sings Toluwanisings' hit song at a Christian event after his death. Credit: toluwanisings/bidemiolaoba

Source: Instagram

The footage moved many in the hall to visible tears, and the emotion carried over to social media, where fans flooded the comments section with grief and admiration for both singers.

Many who reacted noted that while Olaoba's tribute was heartfelt, it underscored just how irreplaceable Toluwanisings' voice was.

Bidemi Olaoba’s tribute moved a packed worship audience to tears days after Toluwanisings’ passing.

Source: Facebook

The video from Bidemi Olaoba's ministration at an event is below:

Reactions to Bidemi Olaoba's ministration

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:

@oluwakemifasola wrote:

"No one can actually sing it like Toluwani does"

@kikelomo627 shared:

"This song now has another meaning. I literally cried"

@jewerly_milola commented:

"This ministration was screaming grief 😢!!!! Entertainment people are trying"

@iam_omonike said:

"He is still griefing😢 may God console everyone ko easy"

@aywizzie wrote:

"IF IT IS NOT TOLUWASINGS , IT CANNOT SOUND LIKE IT … his voice is his signature…. HEAVENLY FATHER…… I see what you did here….. it is well , REST ON SOLDIER OF CHRIST 🕊️"

@de_nnkewrld reacted:

"Bidemi sef need to rest oo"

@jumoketee added:

"No one can sing the song like him I swear.... The uniqueness..... Kabiosi 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

The widespread reaction online reflects how deeply Toluwanisings connected with his listeners through his music. Several commenters described "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo" as carrying an entirely new emotional weight now that its creator is gone.

Bidemi Olaoba's decision to perform the song in such a public setting was widely seen as a deeply personal act of remembrance, with one commenter noting that his grief was still very much visible in the performance.

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng