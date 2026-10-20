Australian model Sahara Ray died on October 19, 2026, surrounded by her family, with her cause of death not yet disclosed

Ray had previously spoken publicly about a serious health battle that left her unable to walk

Her passing came less than a year after she welcomed her first daughter, Snow, in January 2026

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray has passed away at the age of 34, her family confirmed on Monday, 19 October 2026. According to TMZ, she died the previous night in hospital, with her loved ones by her side.

The family described her as deeply loved but did not reveal the cause of her death.

Sahara Ray, model linked with American singer Justin Bieber, dies months after welcoming baby. Photo credit@justinbieber/@sahara_ray

Source: Instagram

Ray had been open about a significant health battle in 2024, when she disclosed a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nervous system, causing weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis.

In a TikTok video at the time, she described losing the ability to walk, with paralysis affecting her from the upper thighs down to her feet. Her health difficulties were reportedly connected to a serious car accident, though no official link has been made between that condition and her death.

Sahara Ray dies years after sharing details her health battle with her fans. Photo credit2sahara_ray

Source: Instagram

Sahara Ray's final months before death

The news of her passing is made all the more heartbreaking by the fact that she had only recently become a mother. Ray welcomed her first daughter, Snow, in January 2026, and throughout her pregnancy shared candid moments with her online following, capturing both her joy and her anxiety about motherhood.

In April, she introduced Snow to her followers in a touching video post. Her last Instagram upload, shared in July, showed her baby girl, whom she described simply as "my whole heart."

Following news of her death, tributes poured in from friends and fans. Her close friend Becky Hearn shared throwback photographs of the two, remembering Ray as a kind-hearted person with a beautiful soul.

From surfing roots to international spotlight

Born in Australia, Ray was the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray. She established herself as a model and swimwear designer before gaining widespread international attention in 2016, when photographs emerged of her on holiday in Hawaii with pop star Justin Bieber, fuelling speculation about a romantic relationship between the two.

Her name surfaced again in tabloid coverage in 2023, when she was reportedly photographed sharing a kiss with musician Mod Sun.

Here is the Instagram post about the model's demise:

Fans and followers reacted to the news with an outpouring of grief online:

@brittanyakovach_fanpage commented:

"This is so sad! Prayers for the family and her daughter."

@taliyahmarieeeee wrote:

"Or how about...call her by her ACTUAL name and not all about Justin Bieber lol."

@lunamusetheoriginal said:

"The 'rumored ex of Justin Bieber' feels so random there."

Lisa Mutambo dies at 25

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lisa Mutambo, a 25-year-old Zambian model and hotel ambassador, reportedly collapsed at her residence in Kalundu, Lusaka, following a night out with two female friends.

According to reports, Mutambo had spent the evening socialising at a hotel and a drinking spot in Lusaka before her boyfriend drove her home. However, shortly after returning to her residence, Lisa collapsed, leaving those around her shocked by the sudden turn of events.

Zambia Police confirmed that no physical injuries were found on her body as investigations were launched to establish the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. Authorities are expected to examine the events leading up to her collapse to determine what may have happened.

Source: Legit.ng