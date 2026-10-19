Pastor Philip Jonathan of Mountain of Fire Ministries questioned why several gospel singers died in their prime

The clergyman listed five gospel artists, including Osinachi and Toluwanisings, who all died between ages 41 and 46

He urged Christians not to normalise early deaths of rising gospel ministers and called for watchfulness and prayer

A Nigerian pastor has raised serious questions about the deaths of multiple gospel artists in their prime, calling on believers to examine the pattern rather than accept it without scrutiny.

Pastor Philip Jonathan, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries regional overseer for Iseyin, made the remarks via his Facebook page following the passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings.

Pastor questions why 5 gospel singers, including Toluwanisings, died in their prime. Credit: osinachi/toluwanisings/omijeojumi

Source: Instagram

In his post, Pastor Jonathan listed five gospel ministers who died between the ages of 41 and 46: Osinachi at 42, Baba Ara at 42, Omije Ojumi at 46, Adegbodu Taiwo at 46, and Toluwanisings at 41.

Rather than offer comfort through familiar religious platitudes, the clergyman directly challenged the idea that God is responsible for the early deaths of His servants.

"God is not the one harvesting His useful vessels at their prime," he wrote, adding that God needs His people alive and working on earth, not in heaven. "The souls to be saved are here. The lives to be touched are here. The destinies to be transformed are here. The kingdom to be expanded is here."

He acknowledged that scripture, specifically Isaiah 57:1, does speak of God sometimes taking the righteous early to spare them from coming evil. However, he stressed that this cannot be used to explain away every premature death as divine will.

What struck Pastor Jonathan most was the profile of those who died. These were not untested individuals; they had fasted, prayed, endured difficult seasons, and built their ministries quietly before stepping into public life.

"Why should the door of the Promised Land be suddenly shut when they are about to enter?" he asked.

He invited Christians to reason honestly with him rather than default to comfortable theological explanations, suggesting that the conversation could lead to greater watchfulness and intercession within the church.

"We must never normalise these early departures of vessels who are just rising into the limelight," he wrote, closing with a call for collective reflection rather than passive acceptance.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a counsellor shared what he discovered during a condolence visit to Toluwanisings' wife and family.

Pastor Philip Jonathan's post about the gospel singer's death is below:

Pastor called on Christians to respond with greater care as gospel ministers die in their prime. Credit: jonathanphilip

Source: Facebook

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng