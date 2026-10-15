Friends, family, and colleagues of Toluwanisings descended on his Ibadan home on Thursday, October 15, 2026, a day after his sudden passing

Video footage circulating on social media captured mourners visibly emotional inside the late gospel minister's residence in the Alakia area

Toluwanisings, founder of Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry, died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Friends, family members, and fellow ministers gathered at the Ibadan residence of late Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, on Thursday, October 15, 2026, the day after his unexpected death.

The singer, who led the Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026. He was 41 years old. His family broke the news through an official statement published on his verified Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Family and friends gather at late singer Toluwanisings' residence in Ibadan. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Mourners gather at Toluwasings' badan home

Videos shared across social media platforms showed mourners filling both the interior and exterior of the late minister's home in the Alakia area of Ibadan, Oyo state. Some attendees appeared visibly grief-stricken as they sat and stood throughout the living room, while outdoor footage captured others offering prayers for the strength of his bereaved family.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toluwanisings' wife's joyful post days before his death captured attention online.

Friends and colleagues pay condolence visits to Toluwanisings' family. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Video of mourners at Toluwanisings' residence in Ibadan, Oyo state is below:

Nigerians react to Toluwanisings' death

The news of his passing struck a chord across social media, with many Nigerians expressing heartbreak and disbelief at the loss of a man they described as a devoted servant.

@WaleSuccess3 wrote:

"This life is soo complicated. But why is God taking the good brethren so fast and rapid this period. May God have mercy upon the earth"

@cunnyselfie reacted:

"This one pain me o"

@Emmanue42696164 shared:

"After all the struggles death may strike when you least expect. Life's not fair 💔 May God rest his soul 🕊️"

@officialDC01 commented:

"Omo so that man don go . May his soul Rest in Peace o"

@Toluwah1010 wrote:

"Nobody can feel anyone pain. Nobody can work in anyone's shoe. Your life problems/sadness is yours to burden. May his soul rest in peace and his memory lives on."

@01_oluwakayode said:

"May his soul RIP 🙏 🪦"

@OjuowoD reacted:

"May we never end up with untimely death"

@priscit69 wrote:

"God please comfort the wife, this is heart breaking 😢 💔 Nobody can understand her but you oh lord will comfort her and the children"

@EllaNnabugo shared:

"One after the other we will leave the earth. May God comfort dem"

@Hardebeamphe commented:

"No one should comfort anyone..let them mourn! They should ask God for peace! Because of this talks can't do shii!"

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Source: Legit.ng