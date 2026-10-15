Gospel singer Ojo Oluwadamilola Erioluwa has shared what her late colleague, Toluwanisings, did before his death

Erioluwa recalled how the singer called gospel musicians to a prayer summit at Redemption Camp to pray against sudden deaths

She said Toluwanisings interpreted for Mama Bola Aare at the gathering before questioning the purpose of the summit following his death

Gospel singer Ojo Oluwadamilola Erioluwa has shared an account of what her late colleague, Toluwanisings, did at a prayer summit before his death.

Erioluwa, in an emotional Instagram post mourning the gospel singer, recalled how he called on fellow musicians to gather at Redemption Camp to pray against sudden deaths within their community.

Gospel singer Ojo Oluwadamilola Erioluwa shares what her late colleague, Toluwanisings, did before his death. Photos: @toluwanisings/@eriifemiadetoba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Colleague recalls Toluwanisings’ action

According to Erioluwa, Toluwanisings took the initiative to organise the prayer gathering, urging gospel musicians to come together to pray against sudden deaths.

She said she met him at Redemption Camp during the summit and recalled that he interpreted for Mama Bola Aare.

“You said all gospel musicians should gather at Redemption Camp to pray against sudden death, and we did. I even met him there and he even interpreted for Mama Bola Aare,” she wrote.

However, following his death, Erioluwa expressed confusion and asked whether the prayers offered at the gathering had been accepted.

She also questioned whether God had been present at the summit and whether the gathering had produced any revelations.

Family confirms Toluwanisings' death

Toluwanisings’ family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

According to the statement, the gospel singer died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14.

His death came amid online reports and messages about his condition.

Lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi also shared a message, while content creator Woli Agba urged people to exercise caution amid the uncertainty.

Read Erioluwa's post about Toluwanisings here:

Reactions trail Erioluwa's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@realnekky__ stated:

"What about his foundation?Many things happen in the spiritual realm. Once a foundation is faulty,what can a just man do? Secondly,those prayers on the mountain aren't a one off exercise,they need to be sustained individually with everyday prayers especially if you are a star. Honestly,this loss pain me"

@degreenfx wrote:

"What if he’s happy, What if he’s home singing with the angels! he wouldn’t even want to come back if perhaps being asked if he want to. I understand we are human but only God understands. Unquestionable God!!!"

Toluwanisings: Colleague Shares What Late Singer Did at Prayer Summit Against Sudden Death

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng