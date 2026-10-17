Osun State Mourns Toluwanisings As Adeleke’s Aide Laide Bakare Breaks Silence: “Son of the Soil”
- Nollywood actress and Osun State government aide Laide Bakare broke her silence on Saturday, October 17, 2026, over the death of Toluwanisings
- Bakare revealed she could not bring herself to open any of her social media platforms since the tragic incident occurred
- The late Toluwanisings, who was born in Ikirun, Osun State, was described as a true son of the soil
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Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has finally spoken out about the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, confessing that the loss left her too devastated to log on to any of her social media accounts.
Bakare, who serves as the Senior Special Assistant to Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke on Entertainment, Art, Culture, and Tourism, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram on Saturday, October 17, 2026, paying her respects to the late singer.
In her post, she admitted she could not bring herself to engage with social media since the day of the tragedy and was even unable to share a photo of the deceased.
"Hmmmmmmm. Couldn't even open all my social media platforms since the day of this horrific incident, couldn't even post his original image. We are all really pained," she wrote.
Osun state mourns one of its own
Bakare described the mood across the state as one of collective grief, noting that the pain was widely felt. She called the singer a "true son of the soil" and stressed that the entire state was in mourning over his passing.
The late Toluwanisings was born into a Muslim family in Ikirun, Osun state, and had built a following through his gospel music. His death, which Bakare described as "horrific," clearly shook those close to him and residents of the state alike.
Given her official role in promoting entertainment and culture in Osun state, Bakare's tribute carried added weight, reflecting not just personal grief but also a sense of institutional loss for a state that had claimed the singer as its own.
Laide Bakare's post about Toluwanisings' death is below:
Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary
Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.
The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.
Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng