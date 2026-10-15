Nigerian gospel music minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

His family confirmed the devastating news through an official statement on his social media pages

Legit.ng compiled 7 key facts about the late singer, highlighting his Yoruba gospel fusion, energetic praise style, and dedication to ministry

The Nigerian gospel music community is mourning the loss of Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

His family confirmed the sad news through an official statement on his Instagram page. The cause of death is unknown at the time of this report.

Known for his vibrant energy and Yoruba-infused praise songs, the late minister left a lasting impact on fans before his untimely death.

7 facts about late gospel singer Toluwanisings' life, music and ministry. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Here are 7 key things to know about his life, family, and journey in the gospel music scene.

1. His birth name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji

While he gained recognition across platforms by his stage name Toluwanisings, his full name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji.

He dedicated his career to serving as a gospel recording artiste, songwriter, and music minister under Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM).

2. He celebrates his birthday on July 8

Publicly available records indicate that Toluwanisings celebrates his birthday on July 8 every year.

However, details regarding his exact birth year and early childhood remain limited, though speculation suggests he was born in 1985 and that he was 41 years old at the time of his passing.

3. His sound blends Yoruba roots with contemporary gospel

A defining trademark of Toluwanisings' music was the seamless fusion of indigenous Yoruba praise expressions with modern gospel arrangements.

This unique style gave his tracks a rich cultural appeal that resonated deeply with listeners.

4. He built a growing audience through live ministrations and streaming

Instead of relying solely on traditional church settings, Toluwanisings actively built a wide follower base through live ministrations, social media, and music streaming platforms.

His digital presence allowed fans nationwide to easily access his music.

5. He was known for energetic praise songs and projects

Moving beyond slow worship, Toluwanisings built a reputation for lively, high-energy praise performances featuring upbeat rhythms and enthusiastic vocals.

His music catalogue includes uplifting projects and tracks such as Won Kere, Unreserved Praise, and A Very Big God.

6. He regarded gospel music strictly as a ministry

A central theme of Toluwanisings' musical identity was using songs to encourage faith and draw listeners closer to God.

His strong emphasis on praise, worship, and spiritual messages distinguished his work from music created purely for entertainment.

7. He was a dedicated husband and father

Outside his public life as a gospel minister, Toluwanisings was a family man.

He celebrated his little daughter's second birthday 6 days before his death.

His death was officially announced by his grieving family, who remembered him as a dearly loved husband, father, and family member.

Toluwanisings’ gospel music journey: 7 things to know about the late Nigerian singer. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Nigerian celebrities mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian celebrities mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola, expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other entertainers, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng