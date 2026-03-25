Temi Otedola marked her 30th birthday with a private family celebration and shared moments that quickly caught public attention

Fans noticed the love and bond within the family, sparking adorable reactions online

The photos from the birthday celebration captured the bond between the celebrant and her sister, Ifeoluwa Otedola

Nigerian model and actress Temi Otedola has stirred conversation online after sharing photos from a private family celebration marking her 30th birthday.

The lifestyle influencer, who recently celebrated entering a new decade, first took to social media earlier in the week to reflect on her journey so far.

Temi Otedola's birthday pictures leave fans gushing. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

In her post, Temi shared childhood photos while reflecting on her journey. She also expressed gratitude for the experiences that shaped her in her 20s, her good health, and personal growth, as she described herself as an “open book” stepping into her 30s.

She later hosted a second, more private celebration attended by close family members.

Present at the gathering were her husband, Mr Eazi, her mother, Nana Otedola, and her sisters, DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola. Sharing moments from the celebration, Temi simply captioned her post “Gratitude.”

However, fans quickly noticed the cake's colour, which matches the actress's outfit as well.

See her post below:

Despite not being present at the celebration, Femi Otedola publicly celebrated his daughter online. He shared a photo of the two of them and described Temi as his “angel,” adding that she continues to make him proud with each passing year.

Meanwhile, her elder sister, DJ Cuppy, also marked the occasion by posting throwback photos of herself and Temi. She expressed pride in the woman her sister has become and thanked Jesus for her life, referring to Temi as her “forever best friend.”

In addition to the birthday celebrations, some social media users speculated about a possible pregnancy after viewing the photos, although Temi has not addressed the rumours.

Billionaire's Daughter Temi Otedola Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Family. Credit:temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Netizens celebrate Temi Otedola

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

enioluwakesola said:

"Your sense of fashion really needs to be studied. Nothing too much, but still look hot😍."

anthonyjosephine2 said:

"God don do am for you I tap from your blessings."

troyshoefactory said:

"Happy birthday iyawo @mreazi wa gbo wa tó."

official_mayokafor said:

"Happy birthday queen 😍."

Temi Otedola flaunts cooking skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola made headlines after posting a video where she showed off her cooking skills.

She showed her skills in the clip that drew reactions from Nigerians.

In the clip, Temi was in her wide kitchen as she prepped the ingredients needed for the meal while the main chef directed her on each step to take.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng