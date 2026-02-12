Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan was captured in an adorable video embracing his daughter Eyiyemi and son Diekola during a relaxing family outing at a resort

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has warmed the hearts of fans after a video surfaced online showing him enjoying a tender moment with his children during a family outing at a resort.

The clip, which quickly gained attention online, captured the Nollywood actor and director embracing his daughter Eyiyemi and son Diekola as they showered him with affection, turning a simple day at the beach into a cherished memory.

Kunle Afolayan melt hearts online as he shares a tender moment with his children during a family outing. Photo credit: kunleafo/usmanashafe

Source: Instagram

The footage begins with Afolayan standing on the resort in a colourful floral shirt and hat, with his relaxed posture reflecting the calm of the setting.

His daughter approaches first, wrapping her arms around him from behind with a playful hug, while his son soon joins in, striking a gesture as they pose together for a selfie-style video.

Their laughter and giggles fill the background, accompanied by music, as the trio share a moment that radiates warmth and joy.

Afolayan, fully immersed in the bond with his children away from the demands of his career, responds with lighthearted playfulness.

This rare glimpse into the filmmaker’s personal life shows the simple joy of parenthood and the importance of family connections.

Kunle Afolayan has built a reputation for his cultural storytelling and global appeal. He is known for his dedication to Nollywood and celebrated for directing acclaimed films such as The Figurine and Anikulapo.

His roots in the industry run deep, as he is the son of the legendary actor Adeyemi Afolayan, whose influence shaped his passion for authentic Nigerian narratives.

While his professional achievements continue to inspire his fans, this video shows that behind the spotlight is a father who treasures the love and laughter of his children.

The clip has since been embraced as a heartwarming display of family life, showing that even in the busiest of careers, moments of affection remain priceless.

Watch Kunle Afolayan's video below:

Fans celebrate Kunle Afolayan's family moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@daminabokelvin said:

"The love of a father is just so beautiful. Seeing this most times makes me remember my pops. May his soul rest in peace."

@Lucimartins2323 commented:

"Hmmmm him pikin Don grow like that. This is man Don old small poo. That's adorable by the way.❤️🙏"

@flourish_empire wrote:

"No matter how busy you are, always create time for your family."

@akinlawon52 reacted:

"Be present for your family. May my father's soul rest in peace. He was there all through."

@Sarhmkhinhg said:

"Awwwn. This is soo cute. Hope he's following his father's footsteps."

@Adiamondudokwuu commented:

"This moment is priceless...."

Kunle Afolayan trends after sharing a loving moment with his children in a viral video. Photo credit: kunleafo/diekoafolayan/eyiyemi.afolayan

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan celebrates daughter's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ace Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan celebrated his daughter, Eyiyemi, as she turned 20.

The movie director took to Instagram on Thursday, September 11, 2025, to pen down heartfelt words as she officially joined the 20s club. Sharing warm photos with his daughter, Afolayan poured out prayers every parent would relate to.

In Yoruba, he prayed that he would never weep over her, that her journey through life would be prosperous, and that wisdom and understanding would guide her.

