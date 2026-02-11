Nigerian pastor and author Bisola Badejo urged women to embrace submission within marriage while fiercely defending their autonomy against outsiders

Badejo explained that marriage operates as a sacred space with biblical guidelines where wives submit to husbands and husbands love unconditionally

The pastor's analogy sparked mixed reactions online, with some Nigerians agreeing, while others argued that feminism focuses on dignity and mutual respect

Nigerian pastor, author and CEO of Celebration Church International, Bisola Badejo, has urged women to set aside feminist principles when entering marriage, explaining that the institution operates under biblical rules.

She stated that in the scriptural guidelines of marriage, wives are expected to submit to their husbands, while men are commanded to love their wives unconditionally.

Pastor Bisola Badejo advises women to set aside feminist principles in marriage while defending their autonomy outside the home. Photo credit: bisolabadejo

Source: Instagram

Pastor Bisola Badejo made this point during a recent interview that has widely circulated on social media while responding to questions about how women can balance feminism with scriptural teachings on submission.

Badejo, who is recognised for her book When God Met a Feminist, illustrated her view with an analogy drawn from Covenant University in Nigeria, a Christian institution founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, known for its strict rules.

She noted that while students are prohibited from using phones or wearing jeans on campus, they freely do so outside, showing that certain environments have unique regulations.

In her explanation, marriage functions in a similar way, with its own sacred guidelines distinct from the wider world where feminist ideals can thrive.

Pastor Bisola Badejo says biblical marriage requires submission from wives and unconditional love from husbands. Photo credit: bisolabadejo

Source: Instagram

She emphasised that women should embrace submission within the home but remain firm in defending their autonomy outside, particularly against men who might demand submission inappropriately.

Badejo clarified that submission in marriage is not about losing identity or being dominated but rather a voluntary act of partnership that maintains dignity.

Turning to men, she advised them to drop cultural behaviours that could undermine equality, emphasising that Christ should be seen as the ultimate leader in the household.

She presented herself as an example, stating that she submits to her husband proudly without feeling oppressed, reinforcing her belief that submission is a choice with respect and faith as its foundation rather than subjugation.

Her remarks have sparked conversations online regarding ongoing debates about the intersection of faith, feminism, and marriage.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Bisola Badejo's marriage advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DejiofAkurahq said:

"She is right but also wrong. A woman who can't respect men outside unless it is her husband is a time bomb, soon or later when the situation doesn't align with her at home? Submission and respect are not only needed at home but people around you also need to testify to your Godlike behaviour. Thank you."

@jonesclefX commented:

"Feminism will make you see your husband as a competition, you will compete until you make a mistake that will cost your peace."

@EyinadeHadedayo wrote:

"Feminism isn't about disrespecting a spouse — it's about asserting your dignity and autonomy, especially in spaces where abuse, oppression, or inequality exists. Bringing that fire to strangers or unjust situations is powerful; inside marriage, love, compromise, and mutual respect shape how that energy is expressed."

@Ola_tiAbuja reacted:

"Most men take the authoritative route because their wives are displaying the so called feminist act, so they try to subdue and suppress the act, even though it's not entirely the correct path, but then it's mostly a woman's world."

@d3mzee said:

"The fact that most of these female Christians nowadays choose what they obey in the scriptures and what they won't is really concerning. You can't practice toxic feminism/misandry and claim to be a Christian."

@ChinemeremUgo2 commented:

"She is 100 per cent right as a woman you shouldn't entertain the company of a man that is not your husband you owe him nothing."

Married woman quits feminism, shares reasons

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian feminist with TikTok handle @an_gel52 stirred reactions online after announcing that she had quit feminism.

She explained that she had been having conflicts with her husband for months after applying feminist beliefs at home. She said the situation affected her marriage and made her step back from social media.

The woman later told her followers that she had returned to her former lifestyle, adding that feminism did not work for her and she planned to resume teaching women about submission to their husbands.

Source: Legit.ng