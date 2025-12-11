The newly elected AGN president, Abubakar Yakubu, was involved in a tragic Lagos accident reportedly caused by sudden brake failure

One child sadly lost their life, while the child’s mother remains hospitalised and is receiving treatment

The AGN leadership stated the matter has been resolved with the family, who showed remarkable grace despite the painful circumstance

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has officially confirmed that its newly elected national president, Abubakar Yakubu, was involved in a tragic car accident that claimed the life of a child in Surulere, Lagos.

Former AGN president Emeka Rollas disclosed in a statement released on Thursday, noting that the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 9, after Yakubu’s vehicle reportedly experienced a sudden mechanical brake failure.

According to Rollas, the president was driving through Surulere when he lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision involving a mother and her young child.

Abubakar Yakubu was involved in a tragic Lagos accident. Photos: Abubakar Yakubu.

Source: Instagram

The child was confirmed dead, while the mother sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

Rollas explained that the AGN president-elect remained at the scene and fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies and emergency responders.

He described Yakubu’s conduct as that of a “law-abiding citizen” who did not flee despite the chaos surrounding the incident.

The AGN leadership, alongside Yakubu, has since visited the bereaved family to offer support, condolences, and emotional solidarity during what Rollas described as an “unimaginably painful moment.”

In a rare act of compassion, the affected family agreed that the tragedy was the result of an unforeseen mechanical failure rather than deliberate wrongdoing.

Rollas stated:

“The matter has been resolved amicably with the family, with a shared understanding that this was a tragic accident with no party at intentional fault.”

He added that the family’s response displayed “remarkable grace and humanity,” acknowledging the guild’s respect for their privacy during this period of mourning.

Rollas further noted that Yakubu is physically fine but emotionally devastated by the loss of life.

The guild urged the public and industry stakeholders to prioritise empathy over speculation, emphasising that accidents can happen to anyone regardless of status or background.

He said:

“Accidents are painful reminders of life’s fragility and are no respecter of age, status, tribe, or creed.”

The AGN appealed to the public to refrain from divisive commentary and instead focus on offering prayers for the grieving family and the recovering mother.

Rita Daniels loses AGN election to Abubakar Yakubu.

Source: Instagram

Rita Daniels loses AGN election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Stanley Ontop, a Nigerian filmmaker, has reacted to Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels' mother, losing the AGN presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Rita ran for president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) against the current National Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu.

The election was held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, during the Association's Annual General Meeting in Benin, Edo State, to select a successor to the outgoing President, Emeka Rollas.

Source: Legit.ng