Lagos Street Beggar Shares How Much He Spends Just to Beg From Celebrities: “Is It That Lucrative?”
- The “Lekki street boy” claimed that he spends huge sums daily to access high-end areas and celebrities
- The celebrity beggar said that begging in luxury clubs and events is costly, sometimes requiring hundreds of thousands of naira
- His revelation raised questions about the extreme lengths some go to gain attention in Lagos nightlife
A Lagos street beggar, popularly known as the “Lekki street boy,” has revealed the surprising amount of money he allegedly spends just to position himself in front of wealthy individuals and celebrities to beg.
According to him, begging in high-end locations is far from a low-cost venture.
He claimed that accessing influential people often requires him to spend massive sums daily, an ironic twist on the notion of street begging.
He stated:
“Do you know how much I spend just to beg every day? Yesterday alone, I spent ₦250k. I wanted to beg someone inside a club, so I had to buy a shot of Azul for ₦70k, and I bought three. Sometimes I spend up to ₦400k just to get access to beg."
The beggar explained that his spending is a deliberate strategy to gain proximity to celebrities and affluent club-goers.
He added:
“I dey spend this much to meet with celebrities. I spend people salary just cause I want to meet celebrities and beg, do you think is poor man begging I’m doing?"
His comments highlight the unexpected complexities of begging in high-profile Lagos settings, where access often comes at a premium. What might seem like a simple act of asking for alms becomes a calculated financial gamble.
Watch what he said here:
Fans react to Lekki Street Boy's confession
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@mizaleezah stated:
"So why not gather all that money to start a business or something instead of begging celebrities? "
@symphony_mind stated:
"If he married: What does your father do for a living? Child: My father is an online and offline beggar. God abeg oo"
@tufab shared:
"😂😂😂 Did I just hear my Begging no be Poor man begging. Omo last last the summary of this is ; Invest in your HUSTLE. invest in it."
@abiritomi wrote:
"And I’m sure he’s definitely going to be amongst those guys who say “Nigerian girls be Almajiri” Meanwhile this one is over packaged Almajiri"
@shoes_by_demokraft noted:
"See course wey i for study for Yabatech, 5 years wey i suppose use gather many experience and won't be spending that 200k daily"
@ manlike_og23 wrote:
"When mediocrity rules a nation,this is an example of what you see,no talent,no genuine hustle or work just grace like the timid typical Nigerian will say."
Lady uses fake baby to defraud Lagosians
Legit.ng earlier reported a young lady using a fake baby to beg and make money in Lagos state.
The lady was clutching the wrapped item and was cuddling it just like a mother cuddles a baby.
But the person she was begging for money is also a real Lagosian, who a fake hustle cannot just fool.
