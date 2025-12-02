The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, caught the attention of many recently

A video of the political figure went viral after he was spotted donning a white sultan as he danced and sang in a Celestial church

The trending footage showed the NURTW chieftain in the midst of the congregation as he excitedly joined their procession

Musiliu Akinsanya, often known as MC Oluomo, the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is currently under fire online after a new video surfaced.

In the viral video, MC Oluomo, a Muslim, is seen singing and dancing alongside Christians inside the church.

Unexpected sighting of Mc Oluomo in celestial church triggers mixed reactions. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

He was spotted attending an event at the Celestial Church of Christ, Ojodu Central Model Parish in Lagos State.

The development has elicited varied emotions online, particularly given MC Oluomo's strong support for President Bola Tinubu and his well-known Islamic beliefs.

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, during the election season, MC Oluomo became famous after videos of him conducting pilgrimage rites and clutching fervently to the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, appeared online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Oluomo was the talk of netizens due to a surfaced video of him and his three wives.

In the video online, MC Oluomo, who wore traditional white attire, and his wives could be seen grooving to the beats of a traditional band that entertained the crowd.

Oluomo, appearing ecstatic, danced from one end to the other.

At one point in the video, MC Oluomo kissed each of his wives on the forehead, while viewers gushed over the equal display of affection.

Mc Oluomo’s viral church appearance ignites heated conversations. Credit: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Twitter

MC Oluomo trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialcoded.invtr said:

"BaBa don press Awon Akorin money😂😂."

milanloyalist said:

"Everybody just dey wine Jesus 😢😢😢😢."

official_seunbabs said:

"I like the fact that he's singing the song ❤️ we're one 🙌."

omekun9 said:

"Akinsanya ni mo ba rode’ ninu church? Kai Kai Kai."

mobeautyworld said:

"Olorun Baba, Olorun Omo, Olorun emimimo, we are strongly one God👏👏👏❤️."

bukola3602 said:

"Happy man."

olaoyesaint85 said:

"Lol,God knows is own and his own know him,when the trumpet sounds, separation will come."

divadeefabrics

"Nice one OluOmoooo Tiaaaa🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🩵🩵🩵💙💙💙💋💋💋💋💋."

alayevnt said:

"MC asked that alagba: se mo le nowo? Alagba said, ma nowo. MC said, OK ma tewo, then proceeds. Beautiful 👏."

olori_ashabi_ajiseoge said:

"Man of the people."

besxendowed said:

"Patient God is watching everyone, he work with the heart,continue."

efeighegue said:

"God says He comes quickly and His reward is with Him. God is watching and He will reward every man accordingly."

rufaiadejokebadiru said:

"MC please come to my ikore at arugbo ojo at mowe."

MC Oluomo Intercedes for Kwam 1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo appealed to President Tinubu and the aviation authorities to forgive Fuji legend Kwam 1.

The appeal came amid K1's saga with ValueJet Airlines, which led to him being hit with a six-month ban.

MC Oluomo, in a lengthy post, pleaded for the sake of Kwam 1, noting that he is remorseful and willing to change for the better. His intercession was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng