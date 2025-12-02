Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

MC Oluomo Stirs Controversy After Dancing and Singing with Christians in Celestial Church
Celebrities

MC Oluomo Stirs Controversy After Dancing and Singing with Christians in Celestial Church

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, caught the attention of many recently
  • A video of the political figure went viral after he was spotted donning a white sultan as he danced and sang in a Celestial church
  • The trending footage showed the NURTW chieftain in the midst of the congregation as he excitedly joined their procession

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Musiliu Akinsanya, often known as MC Oluomo, the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is currently under fire online after a new video surfaced.

In the viral video, MC Oluomo, a Muslim, is seen singing and dancing alongside Christians inside the church.

Mc Oluomo’s surprising church appearance leaves Nigerians talking
Unexpected sighting of Mc Oluomo in celestial church triggers mixed reactions. Credit: @kingmcoluomo
Source: Instagram

He was spotted attending an event at the Celestial Church of Christ, Ojodu Central Model Parish in Lagos State.

The development has elicited varied emotions online, particularly given MC Oluomo's strong support for President Bola Tinubu and his well-known Islamic beliefs.

Read also

“Wizkid is the Best”: Asake viral US performance leaves fans debating one question

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, during the election season, MC Oluomo became famous after videos of him conducting pilgrimage rites and clutching fervently to the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, appeared online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that MC Oluomo was the talk of netizens due to a surfaced video of him and his three wives.

In the video online, MC Oluomo, who wore traditional white attire, and his wives could be seen grooving to the beats of a traditional band that entertained the crowd.

Oluomo, appearing ecstatic, danced from one end to the other.

At one point in the video, MC Oluomo kissed each of his wives on the forehead, while viewers gushed over the equal display of affection.

Mc Oluomo’s church celebration video raises eyebrows nationwide
Mc Oluomo’s viral church appearance ignites heated conversations. Credit: @kingmcoluomo
Source: Twitter

MC Oluomo trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialcoded.invtr said:

"BaBa don press Awon Akorin money😂😂."

milanloyalist said:

"Everybody just dey wine Jesus 😢😢😢😢."

Read also

2Baba, wife Natasha step out as Yvonne Jegede marks 20 years in Nollywood: "Thought she gave birth"

official_seunbabs said:

"I like the fact that he's singing the song ❤️ we're one 🙌."

omekun9 said:

"Akinsanya ni mo ba rode’ ninu church? Kai Kai Kai."

mobeautyworld said:

"Olorun Baba, Olorun Omo, Olorun emimimo, we are strongly one God👏👏👏❤️."

bukola3602 said:

"Happy man."

olaoyesaint85 said:

"Lol,God knows is own and his own know him,when the trumpet sounds, separation will come."

divadeefabrics

"Nice one OluOmoooo Tiaaaa🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🩵🩵🩵💙💙💙💋💋💋💋💋."

alayevnt said:

"MC asked that alagba: se mo le nowo? Alagba said, ma nowo. MC said, OK ma tewo, then proceeds. Beautiful 👏."

olori_ashabi_ajiseoge said:

"Man of the people."

besxendowed said:

"Patient God is watching everyone, he work with the heart,continue."

efeighegue said:

"God says He comes quickly and His reward is with Him. God is watching and He will reward every man accordingly."

rufaiadejokebadiru said:

"MC please come to my ikore at arugbo ojo at mowe."

MC Oluomo Intercedes for Kwam 1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo appealed to President Tinubu and the aviation authorities to forgive Fuji legend Kwam 1.

Read also

Mohbad's father steps out in style amid legal battle with his daughter-in-law Wunmi, sings in video

The appeal came amid K1's saga with ValueJet Airlines, which led to him being hit with a six-month ban.

MC Oluomo, in a lengthy post, pleaded for the sake of Kwam 1, noting that he is remorseful and willing to change for the better. His intercession was met with mixed reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCNigerian Youths
Hot:
Iman gadzhi Lulu chus Playboy playmates Latest free air channels Big meech