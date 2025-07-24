Grammy-winner Burna Boy said he already gifted himself a $2m diamond ring and expects any woman who wants to marry him to top that

In a now-viral video, the singer declared that his wedding finger is already occupied—by a luxury ring he bought for himself

Netizens jokingly urged celebrities like Sophia to show interest as they debated whether anyone could meet the singer’s high standards

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy has once again sent tongues wagging with his latest comments on love, commitment, and what it takes to become Mrs. Ogulu.

Just days after hinting that he might be ready to start a family during his 34th birthday celebrations, the self-proclaimed African Giant seems to have backtracked, with an expensive twist.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Burna Boy declared that he is already taken by himself. Flaunting a sparkling diamond ring sitting on his wedding finger, the singer revealed that he gifted himself the luxurious piece as a symbol of self-love.

Burna Boy says he expects any woman who wants to marry him to top his $2m diamond ring gift. Photo: @burnaboygram.

Source: Instagram

But here’s the kicker: the ring is reportedly worth a jaw-dropping $2 million.

Burna Boy said in the video:

“This is what my marriage is worth. So if you’re going to marry me, you are bringing the ring. Because I already gave myself a ring, and it is $2 million. So you have to beat it before I love you and have children together.”

The Grammy winner made it clear — any woman hoping to walk down the aisle with him must be ready to outshine his $2 million bling.

See the video here:

Netizens weigh in on Burna's comments

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@Man_Like_Kaka:

"Sure, every woman will want to be with Burna because he has built himself. Even if the lady will be cleaning or licking his poo too. I bet every Nigerian girl will do it."

@Yemmmmie_

"Burna really said “gender roles? Never heard of her.” If she wants the king, she better come correct with the ring and the vibes!"

@Yaz_emipre

"Can you imagine this statement, if you are a woman will you give Burna boy ring ??"

@KLtweeet

"@guzu_pwomen no go like this vid this man knows his worth too."

Burna declares that his wedding finger is already occupied—by a luxury ring he bought for himself. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy makes U-turn on family plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy has revealed why fans shouldn’t expect him to start a family anytime soon. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, the Grammy-winning artist got candid about his private life and why he’s yet to settle down or take a break from the spotlight.

When asked directly if he was thinking of starting a family soon, the 34-year-old paused, then answered with refreshing honesty.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner hinted that the kind of family life he envisions can’t be built in hotel rooms or tour buses. For Burna, it seems, fatherhood is a full-time job—one he’s not ready to mix with the chaos of global stages just yet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng