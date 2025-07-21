Nigerian movie icon Rita Dominic spurred excitement online as she opened up on her relationship with colleague Genevieve Nnaji

the two stars shared a heartwarming moment at Rita's 50th birthday held in London

In a recent update, the celebrant shared a new clip from her party and revealed how she was connected to the co-star, leaving many to react

Nigerian movie icon Rita Dominic has shared interesting details about her friendship and relationship with colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

Nollywood star Rita Dominic on Saturday, July 19, threw a lavish birthday party to mark a major milestone in her life.

On July 12, Rita clocked 50 years old, and last night was a moment to celebrate.

Rita caused a buzz on social media as she shared videos from her 50th birthday party celebrated with friends and family. A video trending online captured the moment the Nollywood star, alongside her husband Anosike, thrilled with dance moves amid cheers from the guests.

Rita Dominic's birthday was also an opportunity to reunite with her colleague Genevieve Nnaji, who graced the event with her appearance.

A heartwarming video captured Genevieve carrying Rita like a baby sister at the latter's birthday party.

Genevieve Nnaji and Rita Dominic were co-stars in hit movies like Goodbye New York, released in 2004, and Girl Cot, released in 2006.

The turnout at Rita Dominic's 50th birthday showcased her influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry over the years.

Rita Dominic speaks on relationship with Genevieve Nnaji

Amid the excitement, the two stars spurred online, the celebrant shared a video from her party capturing her and Genny strutting for the camera.

Rita Dominic revealed that she and Genevieve Nnaji, just popular specualtion, were both from Mbaise, Imo state.

She further hailed her hometown in her dialect as a place that produces great personalities.

Rita wrote:

“Mbaise nwere madu.. Umu Ada Mbaise..😊. @genevievennaji ❤️❤️.”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Rita Dominic and Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

dayodane said:

"THIS WARMS MY HEART SO MUCH. LOVE YOU DARLINGS @ritadominic @genevievennaji ❤️."

timmykmacnicol said:

"Elegance, class, and beautiful queens 👸 ❤️."

mayreejay wrote:

"See how my heart is full, like I just won a million dollars . Love this a lot 😍."

genevievennaji said:

:Ada nnem 🙌🏾. Mbaise muru ntam 🔥😍❤️❤️❤️."

zoroswagbag wrote:

"Odogwu babies ❤️❤️."

everythingmayowa wrote:

"My childhood nollywood era in one video, remembering when we all sit in front of VCD tapes to watch you both, we are all so blessed to be alive to witness this 🌹❤️🌸."

qoyyerh said:

"Our beautiful screen goddess. You both made my childhood memories. Missed y'all movies so much🥰♥️🫶."

jane_evolves said:

"Some people do not need to demand respect; they simply command it. There are women, and then there is @ritadominic and @genevievennaji. 🙌🏿."

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo party effortlessly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo sent the internet into a frenzy with their linkup.

The Nollywood besties had a mini reunion as they hung out in a nightclub to have a good time.

In the video that has since gone viral, Rita, Ini, and Uche showed off their dance moves to Psquare’s Do Me playing in the background.

