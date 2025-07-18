Real estate network, PWAN Group, reacted after activist Scott Iguma accused them of orchestrating his arrest

The company insisted it never detained anyone and claims the activist is in trouble for dodging police invites

Singer KokoPee spoke from court, saying Iguma was remanded in prison for fighting for the people

Social media users were left stunned after activist Scott Iguma, who recently took to Instagram to call out popular real estate marketing firm, PWAN Group, ended up behind bars.

Iguma had accused PWAN of giving customers “mere receipts” instead of actual land.

But the situation escalated on Wednesday when a statement posted on his Instagram page, reportedly from his legal reps, alleged that the company was behind his arrest and detention.

Scott Iguma is said to be remanded in prison for fighting for the people. Photos: @scott.iguma/IG

The post claimed the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Panti, Yaba, acted on the instructions of PWAN Group’s founder, Augustine Onwumere.

PWAN breaks silence

But in a swift and strongly worded rebuttal issued on Thursday, PWAN Group washed its hands of the entire arrest saga.

The company said:

“We don’t have the power to arrest or detain anyone. The idea that we ordered Scott Iguma’s detention is not only false but malicious.”

The company admitted it had been the target of several damaging posts from the activist in recent months but insisted it had handled the situation professionally.

According to PWAN, they had invited Iguma for peaceful dialogue “multiple times,” which he allegedly rejected, often boasting online about it.

Why is Scott Iguma really in jail?

PWAN revealed that the information available to them suggests that Iguma was arrested for allegedly ignoring police invitations and reportedly engaging in an altercation with law enforcement officers.

“These events are unrelated to PWAN,” the company said, adding that Iguma’s legal issues had reached the desk of a Federal High Court judge in Lagos.

KokoPee speaks from court

Meanwhile, musician and activist KokoPee (real name Okokowa Jerry) took to Instagram to update fans and followers.

In a video recorded outside the Lagos High Court in Ikoyi, he confirmed that Iguma was remanded in prison till Monday.

KokoPee stated:

“Scott has been remanded for fighting for people. You may not like how he went about it, but did he kill anyone? Why is he in jail for speaking up?”

See the post here:

Netizens react to Scott Iguma's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens below:

@moyolawal__:

"Na wah o. So if you call out a company, you end up in prison?"

@real_kanmi:

"I’ve been hearing funny gist about some real estate firms. Na only God go judge."

@theresa_oguns:

"Let the courts decide. But if this man is locked up for just talking, it’s scary."

@eco_hustler_ng:

"Defamation or not, how someone dey inside cell for speaking his truth? Something no add up."

@iam_mcbobby:

"If PWAN truly has no hand in this, let them help free the guy. All eyes are watching o."

Scott Iguma calls out PWAN, accusing them of orchestrating his arrest. Photo: @scott.iguma/IG.

