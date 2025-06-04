Businessman and social critic Isaac Fayose has taken a swipe at Siminalayi Fubara, calling him weak and regretting ever backing him during his political crisis

Fayose criticised Fubara for meeting and posing with President Tinubu, accusing him of aligning with his political enemies instead of standing his ground

Social media users clashed in the comment section, with some calling Fubara a disgrace, while others said he was only playing smart to reclaim his political strength

A fresh wave of controversy has hit the political scene following a viral video of businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose.

He expressed deep regret for supporting the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In a viral video shared online, Fayose slammed the embattled governor, calling him a "weak man" and accusing him of fraternising with his enemies—specifically President Bola Tinubu and ex-governor Nyesom Wike.

The outburst followed the release of photos showing Fubara visiting President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3.

He stated:

“Fubara that was a governor three months ago, all he does now is to go and take pictures either with the President in London or Lagos or stand outside Aso Rock or stand outside Wike's house"

“They have changed his destiny. He is now taking pictures with his enemy. What a weak man, Fubara! You are very weak. I regret even fighting for you. Weakling!”

Recall that in March 2025, Fubara was suspended from office by President Tinubu following a protracted political crisis with his predecessor and political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Since then, Fubara has maintained a low profile, occasionally spotted in diplomatic photos, but has made no bold political moves.

See the video here:

Social media users react to Fayose's video:

However, reactions to Fayose’s statement have been mixed. While some hailed Fayose for saying the truth, others argued that Fubara was playing the long game in politics and could make a strong comeback.

@moshoo1:

“They once changed his destiny from civil servant to Governor. Loyalty is 100%.”

@callmeudoh:

“Fubara knows what he's doing, Sir. He just wants to get the power back and show them his real self.”

@hawarvo:

“He went there to finish his initiation into the Grand Ogboni Confraternity. Watch and see, something bad will soon trend from his family.”

@damflexzy4u:

“What did your party do about his situation? Y’all didn’t do anything to Wike. He was left alone to fight.”

@donrex4them:

“That guy weak aswear. Why are Ijaw people always like this? From Goodluck to Fubara, same weakness. God abeg!”

