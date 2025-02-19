Isaac Fayose , the younger brother of ex-governor Ayo Fayose has opened up about his family on a recent episode of a podcast

The businessman was a guest on the Micon podcast with broadcaster, Seun Okinbaolye where he spoke about his life and marriage

He shared the number of wives he has, the rule that guides his family, the number of children he has and the number of baby mamas he has

Isaac, Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has sparked reactions after he opened up about his life and his family.

The businessman recently appeared on the Micon podcast with Seun Okinbaoloye and shared the number of children, wives, baby mamas he has.

Isaac Fayose, shares his house rule. Photo credit@isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

According to Ayo Fayose, who like speaking about celebrities and their controversies, he said that he has two wives, a white woman and a black woman.

Isaac Fayose also disclosed that he was legally married to his two wives.

Fayose also mentioned that he has a rule in his house which must not be broken. According to him, if his family stresses him too much, he would go and take another wife.

Fayose, who supported Bobrisky in his fight against EFCC also asserted that there was only one life to live, and he would like to live it without stress.

Isaac Fayose speaks about his children

In the course of the interview, Isaac affirmed that he has seven children from seven different women. The businessman also disclosed that he has five baby mamas.

Sharing more about his children, Isaac Fayose pointed out that none of his children has ever come to Nigeria. He explained that they are all abroad and are not even close to his brother’s children.

Isaac Fayose speaks about his wives/ Photo credit@isaacdfaysoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose sets men, women up for drag

Based on his utterance, a few of his fan in the comment section of the post dragged men, who find pleasure in sampling women and also settling down for polygamy.

Some other fans also took a swipe at women, whom they called desperate for choosing to end in a polygamous marriage.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans below:

@wei_lee37 reacted:

"We need to protect this man at all cost."

@mrzu444 commented:

"This man na baba weyrey, funniest part na man like that women like but watch them condemn him."

@thefoodnetworknig2 shared:

"I blame you? Women who don’t rate themselves enable you irresponsible lots."

@domingo_loso said:

"Ayo Abraham Fayose, well done sir."

@melvofficial9030 stated:

"If irresponsible was a person."

iam_zaiiii stated:

"I’m starting to think Men are actually not the problem is my gender, women settle for anything as long as you’ve money, even become the 100th wife. I pour una spit."

@lifestyle_withmummy_rina shared:

"No wonder e dey support 2face. I pity the women wey agree to stay with such men, even if e get money I nor stay with such man."

