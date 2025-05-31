Daniel Regha has come down heavily on Davido after the singer shared a transaction proof of the money he sent to a fan

The singer had earlier tweeted that he felt like giving out money and did so to a few of his fans on Twitter

However, Daniel Regha shared a post reminding Davido of one of his tweets from 2022 and demanded a response from the singer

Daniel Regha and Davido made headlines after the singer’s recent activity with his fans on Twitter.

Davido had gone online to tweet about feeling like giving out money. He eventually shared proof of a N5 million transfer to a lady to get her hair done.

Davido’s gesture sparked lots of comments online as many began to seek his assistance. However, Daniel Regha had a different reaction to the singer’s benevolence.

He pulled out one of Davido’s old pledges of giving 20 people N20 million each, as a result of the country’s economic situation.

He went online and tackled the singer for failing to fulfil his promise, even after three years.

Regha wrote:

"Could send someone N5m with proof, for hair, but couldn't credit N1m to 20 persons who needed to fund or grow their businesses since on the (16th of March, 2022). Prorities, MISPLACED."

See the tweet below:

See another post here:

Reactions as Daniel Regha slams Davido

Read some reactions below:

@watermelonshuga._ said:

"You know what? Daniel actually has a point . I still remember that 20m for 20 persons 2 ir 3 years ago and he just went silent on that matter till this day."

@capitalfragrance said:

"Him Dey use style tell him to remember him when he wan share the money 😂."

@dortun_bankz said:

"Some of you will do fc and 30bg till old age and your kids will continue from there doing bolu and imade god abegeth let me be successful."

@essienechris said:

"This Daniel no start to craze na today 😂. But he is right."

@ELLUP76 said:

"I'm not sure he really sent d money to a stranger, the said lady would return his money back to him behind d camera 📸."

@aviation_energyltd said:

"Osakpolor dey use giveaway buy fans and yet tems and rema is still ahead of him 😂."

@oboy_jay said:

"That's a shameful display of skewed priorities—lavishing millions on something as trivial as hair while ignoring 20 people desperate to fund or grow their businesses. Absolutely deplorable."

@Amy_beke said:

"How many people have you helped with your platform, onye nkogheri."

Daniel Regha's review berates Davido’s ‘5ive’

According to a previous report Legit.ng Daniel Regha’s April 18, 2025, X review of Davido's 5ive album rated it 2/10, slamming it for weak lyrical content.

Regha specifically called out “10 Kilo” for using “Orọbọ”, a term he argued promotes body-shaming, and criticised Davido’s wordplay.

Despite the harsh critique, Regha acknowledged Davido’s strategic international collaborations and strong beats, admitting they saved the album from being a complete flop.

