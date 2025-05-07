Uche Madugwu has descended heavily on VeryDarkMan's mother for not speaking up about her son's arrest

The actor referred to her video call with music star Davido and questioned why she could not make a video about her son's arrest

According to him, he does not understand such a situation where a mother will be mute regarding her son's situation

Social media commentator and actor Uche Maduagwu has shared his opinion about VeryDarkMan (VDM), Vincent Martin Otse's situation, and mentioned his mother.

Remember, VDM was arrested by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, as members of the Ratel Gang (VDM's fans) protested at the GTBank branch in Abuja.

Prior to his arrest, VDM's mum had a video call with music crooner Davido, prayed for him, and melted the hearts of many. Uche argued that while VDM's mum could make time to call Davido, she has refused to speak up about her son's arrest.

He likened the situation to Speed Darlington's arrest, where his mother cried out for help on social media. He accused her of wanting other people's children to lay their lives down for her son, while she hides from the public.

Uche wrote:

"VDM Mama can do a Video Call with Davido but she can't do a video for #FreeVdm 🙄 I've never heard of something like this before, Speed Darlington case with Burnaboy that is not even as SERIOUS as this, him Mama immediately made a video, and that is what every GOOD #mother should do in that situation."

"Mama vdm, this is so BAD, so, you want other women Pikin to go on the ROAD to protest #freevdmnow despite the D*NGERS involved but you Wey be vdm Mama that has not seen your Pikin for Days, still refuses to even make a ONE MINUTES #VIDEO in your House to Beg EFCC to release your Son? Which Kain mama you be Sef? If you had trained vdm well, will he be inside this Wahala?"

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu chides VDM's mum

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@johneyblazeycb said:

"You wey your mama no get sense."

@itzchizzie said:

"Be like the beating weh Jim lyke give you never do you?"

@p_youngshallgrow said:

"Brother let me advise you this is not funny at all, pray to GOD that shouldn't die young, if you have respect for your mother, you would never mock someone mother, pray to that you should rech that woman age, charity begins at home."

@_big_chuky said:

"So what is funny about you a failed content creator making jokes with someone mom."

@jesusislord2329 said:

"The whole country knows you have mental health problems... this is very sad.. take your medication 💊 immediately."

@official_nwando said:

"VDM done give you something for content 😂 mumu man."

@ansukeita63 said:

"You sound like a child that be@t his mother at home."

@nnaji.loveth.737 said:

"Uche you are getting out of hands now u need to stop please this is someones mothers where is our dignity please stop remove mum out of this thank you."

@giftemma46 said:

"Your mumu too much."

Uche Maduagwu makes claims about Nedu

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu has waded into the drama between VeryDarkMan and podcaster, Nedu.

On his Instagram page, Maduagwu shared a video and made claims about where the controversial voice note VDM shared came from.

Maduagwu’s take on VeryDarkMan and Nedu’s matter got netizens dropping their hot takes on the situation.

