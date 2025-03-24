Late actress Nkechi Nweje has continued to trend on social media days after her death was announced

Videos from movies as well as on-set production between Nkechi Nweje and the late Junior Pope have been popping up online

It turned out that Nkechi Nweje and Junior Pope had worked on a series of movies together while they were alive

The death of veteran Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje has left many of her colleagues and fans in a emotional state as some dug up some of her old videos.

Recall that movie producer Stanley Ontop on Friday, March 21 announced the death of Nweje, who he said passed on after a brief illness.

Nkechi Nweje and Junior Pope featured in numerous movies. Credit: nkechi.nweje/jnrpope

Source: Instagram

This threw Nollywood stars like Destiny Etiko, and Chizzy Alichi, among others into mourning as many spoke about the deceased good deeds.

As fans and lovers continue to mourn Nweje, some of dug up old clips from her movies as well as her on-set production.

However, some of the videos which have surfaced online showed her with the late Junior Pope Odonwodo.

Nkechi Nweje acts as Junior Pope's mother in a movie. Credit: nkechi.nweje/jnrpope

Source: Instagram

It turned out that Nkechi starred in many movies alongside the late Junior Pope.

One of the clips showed Junior Pope and Nkechi Nweje conversing on a movie set as she appeared to be visibly angry over a role.

Watch fun video of Nkechi Nweje and Junior Pope on set below:

Sharing another clip from a movie where Junior Pope played the role of Nkechi Nweje's son, Stanley Ontop wrote in a caption:

"Nothing Dey this life ah swear All this struggles, one day we will all go. So sad Life is just unfair, Uwa di egwu, Couldn’t sleep last night, Omo. It’s well."

Recall that the late Junior Pope died alongside four others on April 10, 2024, when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie shoot.

Junior Pope shook the movie industry for months as colleagues and fans mourned him.

April 2025 will make it one year since Junior Pope passed on.

Watch a clip from a movie featuring Junior Popel and Nkechi Nweje below:

Reactions to Nkechi Nweje and Junior Pope's old video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens pen tributes to the late Nollywood stars. Read the comments below:

sandraiheoma said:

"Honestly I couldn’t sleep, I don’t know her in person but her acting is what I love so much , for the fact that her kids even needs her more now."

odinakachi1122 said:

It's well.. Mummy went to celebrate his son jp next month makes it one good year jp left us. So mummy went to celebrate with him mother and son finally meet each other is well."

unusual_mimii reacted:

"Indeed they've meet to part no more...may God console her family........loosing a relative or a loved isn't a pain you heal from its something you've to learn to live with...this 2025 don really chop people......I lost a loved one too.....may God help us all."

winniefrancesdaniels2015 said:

"Two great friends and colleague will finally unite."

dumebifrank said:

"Notin Dey this life may her soul rip."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Ruby Orjiakor publicly mourned her late friend, Junior Pope.

After the tragic incident, Ruby did not make any social media appearances after videos depicting her closeness with the deceased went viral.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng