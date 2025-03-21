Nigerian Fuji star Saheed Osupa made headlines over one of his female fans’ reactions to meeting him

It all started when a woman’s son surprised her with a Saheed Osupa live performance in their living room for her birthday

The woman seemingly lost all decorum as she jumped on the Fuji singer and her reaction triggered online comments

Nigerian Fuji star Akorede Saheed aka King Saheed Osupa is in the news over the reaction of one of his fans after she met him on her birthday.

Just recently, a video made the rounds of a woman who was surprised by her son with a Saheed Osupa live performance on her birthday.

In a video making the rounds, the Fuji legend was seated in the living room and singing before the celebrant showed up.

Nigerians speak on woman's reaction after son surprised her with Saheed Osupa performance. Photos: @dammiedammie35 / X, @kingsaheedosupa / IG

Source: Twitter

As soon as she saw him, she seemingly lost all decorum and jumped on Saheed Osupa, giving him a tight embrace. The celebrant refused to let go of the Fuji star as she continued to shriek with excitement at having him in such close proximity to her.

Saheed Osupa maintained his composure and continued singing as the woman kept on holding him tightly and expressing her joy. Other onlookers soon joined them and started spraying money on the celebrant and the Fuji singer.

See the video below:

Reactions as son surprises mum with Saheed Osupa performance

The video of how the birthday woman reacted to seeing Saheed Osupa in her living room quickly went viral on social media and it raised a series of heated reactions. Many netizens were not pleased with the way the celebrant embraced the Fuji star, with some of them suggesting that there was a lot of sexual undertone in her reaction. A few others however argued that the birthday woman was only happy to see her favourite musician in person:

Woman's reaction to Saheed Osupa's live performance on her birthday trends. Photos: @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Jasper said the woman and Saheed Osupa should have been given a bed:

Angel Garba was surprised it happened during Ramadan:

Dayo said the woman was close to kissing Saheed Osupa:

That Anambra Guy questioned the hug the celebrant gave the Fuji star:

Marcopolo said the hug was too much for a married woman:

Tife called it an intense hug:

Daddy Zee said the celebrant would have been better off removing Osupa's clothes:

Ada said the whole display was uncomfortable to watch:

Amanda wondered if the celebrant’s husband was okay with the display:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

O.r.i.a.d.e said:

“Nawa 😂😂😂😂she wan kiss am sef, she no get husband???”

Doyin.bills said:

“E remain small make she off his boxers.”

Temmy__luxuryhair15 said:

“There’s nothing wrong with the video she is just happy to see his favorite musician make una rest abeg.”

Miss_prettylayo wrote:

“Nothing wrong here, she is just excited and lose her steeze.”

Bigbillyjean said:

“Make them no try do Truth or Dare for where this woman dey.”

Portable apologises to Saheed Osupa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable apologised to Saheed Osupa, to the surprise of fans.

Recall that on March 19, 2025, in what seemed like an unexpected move, the Zazu star posted a video online where he seriously lambasted Saheed Osupa.

Portable called the 55-year-old singer several messy names, suggesting that he was a big-for-nothing relic from the past. This move triggered the anger of many Nigerians on social media, and some warned the Zazu crooner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng