Manchester City’s new signing, Omar Marmoush, has named Afrobeats star Burna Boy as his favourite musician

Omar Marmoush made this known after he was unveiled as Manchester City's newest signing amid the ongoing January transfer window

Omar Marmoush's music choice has spurred reactions from Nigerians, especially fans and lovers of Burna Boy

A video from Manchester City’s new signing, Omar Marmoush's unveiling on Thursday, January 23, has gone viral as he shared some personal information about himself.

Marmoush, an Egyptian forward who signed for Manchester City from German club Eintracht Frankfurt, named Grammy-winning Nigerian star Damini Ogulu Burna Boy as his favourite musician in an interview shared on his new club’s social media timeline.

The interviewer asked, “Who is your favourite musician?”

The forward, also named former Brazil international Ronaldinho, was his childhood football idol.

Watch video as Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush names Burna Boy his favourite singer:

The Bundle By Bundle crooner has become one of the favourites of football stars. Top players like Virgil Van Dijk named the Afrobeats star as one of their musical inspirations in a viral video in which Liverpool players spoke about music.

Marmoush’s joining the list shows how Burna Boy's music is well appreciated beyond the shore of Nigeria.

In related news, hypeman and singer Slimcase shared why he prostrated to greet Burna Boy at a club in Lagos.

Reactions as Omar Marmoush names his favourite singer

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian netizens, as many lauded Burna Boy and even tagged him in the video.

Read the reactions below:

BrightFgHusladc commented:

"I love him more when he say burna boy and want to win trophy but I'm real Madrid fans."

ehmeka_1 said:"

"Burna has been global since forever man."

Soundboi121 wrote:

"Burna is is a global artist why are you surprised?"

badtistar said:

"Burna is the biggest musical export we’ve got."

DAMIADENUGA commented:

"Manchester City's new Egyptian king, Omar Marmoush mentions Burna boy as his favorite musician."

benny7gg said:

"Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush didn’t even hesitate to mention Burna Boy when he was asked who his favorite musician is. he knows ball, literally!"

woramangra wrote:

"Expect loads of Burnaboy's sounds, loud inside City's locker room as the Etihad Giants bring in Egyptian Pharaoh Omar Marmoush."

just_damilare_ reacted:

"Omar Marmoush, one of the most in-form footballers in the world who was just signed by Manchester City FC few minutes ago was asked in an Interview who is favorite musician is....... He said; "BURNA BOY""

xenonwellz said:

"Omar Marmoush is a Burna Boy fan ???? Omo wetin my Sporting Directors dy do 😭… you should have brought him to the bridge man."

