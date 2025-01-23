Nigerian skit maker Kamo State has showered encomium on actress Funke Akindele for showing up for him

The skit maker shared a comment under Funke Akindele's post about his skit, where she appreciated her for giving him an audience

Kamo's emotional post was met with a heart-warming response from the accomplished actress, triggering reactions online

Nigerians were entertained by Akinyoola Ayoola, Kamo's new skit and were delighted to see actress Funke Akindele featured in such content for the first time.

Recall that Kamo State is among the cast of Funke Akindele's highest-grossing movie of all time, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

In the video, Funke Akindele was spotted acting as a tout and, as usual, killed her role. Many applauded her stellar performance, which yielded a reaction from Kamo State himself.

Kamo wrote:

"Thank you for doing this with me mama, in all honesty when i told mama about this skit i don't even believe she'll do it for me because I've never seen her in a skit before but you did it and gave it 1000%...I stress mama too much on the set because i want perfection and mama do it as many times as I'm satisfied because she's a perfectionist herself,you're heaven sent to me and i'm grateful for the gift of you in my life lyami Lafunky,Love You gidigan."

Funke Akindele also replied to Kamo state's comment:

"@kamo_state Kamo!!! You be correct person. Thank you for all the support on ELJ. Oya take note: I did it for ESTHER our wife."

Funke Akindele and Kamo share a kiss

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele and Kamo State were the targets of a severe cyber attack after they were spotted kissing during one of their shoots.

Nigerians heavily criticized their actions, expressing doubt that Kamo had just gotten married. Although it was playful, netizens slammed Funke AKinde and said she should know better than to indulge in such behaviour.

Fans react to Kamo's message to Funke

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@everythingconstance_logistics said:

"@funkejenifaakindele God bless you ma😍."

@ayanfecreation reacted:

"@funkejenifaakindele I read the last part in lefty voice 😂😂😂."

@hardeh0104 said:

"@funkejenifaakindele As per you Dey always Dey for who Dey for you 💯💯."

@sudan__dm said:

"SHE Break Records SHE still dey Break Bottles loveeeit😍😍."

@partyjolloftv commented:

"This is the skit of the year and it’s just January. Funny, solid, 💯 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

@the_kinkinbee reacted:

"The way she reversed the Bottle 😂😭🙌 agba awo."

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe celebrate Kamo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, skit maker Kamo State is bracing for his wedding to his fiancee, which is set to take place in Lagos.

Kamo State shared adorable pre-wedding pictures of him and his woman, spurring reactions from celebs, including Funke Akindele.

Kamo State's pre-wedding pictures come months after he proposed to his lover in a video that went viral.

