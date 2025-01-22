Veteran Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu has given fans an insight into his relationship with his family

The movie star recently posted a heartwarming video of himself singing with his wife and children

The display between Victor Osuagwu and his family made the rounds on social media and raised lovely reactions from fans

Veteran Nigerian actor Victor Osuagwu and his family are making headlines over their latest singing video.

The comic actor, known for his funny roles in old Nollywood movies, has maintained his charm, as evidenced by his recent post.

Fans react to cute video of actor Victor Osuagwu singing with wife and kids. Photos: @realvictorosuagwu

Source: Instagram

Osuagwu shared a video of his fun interaction with his wife and his lookalike children on his official Instagram page.

In the clip which has gone viral, Victor Osuagwu stood beside his wife and their two sons and two daughters as he sang while they responded to his chant, making it into a melodious beat.

The veteran movie star called out his name ‘Victor Osuagwu’, and his family responded by saying ‘Wa wa wa’ just like Rihanna’s popular song with DJ Khaled, Wild Thoughts.

See the heartwarming video:

Fans react to Victor Osuagwu’s family video

It did not take long for Victor Osuagwu’s fun video with his family to make the rounds on social media. Several netizens were moved by the heartwarming display between the veteran actor and his wife and kids.

Read what some of them had to say about the viral clip:

okeybakassi commented:

“Congratulations, my brother. You and madam have done well. Family is everything ❤️.”

nenyelhope said:

“Chai I love happy pple, many more yrs of genuine love and happiness in Ur home sir😍”

Emprinced reacted:

“The big daughter like his Dad so much Gen-Z Dad…. Blessed family 🔥.”

Melhor_omezi wrote:

“Only hearing the ladies. Beautiful family ❤️.”

ochuwa4real_ said:

“I love you Daddy 🔥😍 Your energy made my childhood till tomorrow. Long live in good health sir ❤️.”

ifynayaa added:

“Omg this made my heart smile . Such a beautiful family . Funny man on screen and at home love it.”

hairnbeautypro commented:

“This is so beautiful 😍.”

Evaz_klozetz reacted:

“They're all struggling not to laugh out loud and spoil the video 😂😂😂....so sweet to watch.”

official_frabjous_empire said:

“Wow Such a happy family 😍.”

Isioma_yocambel commented:

“See my family ooooo🙌❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍this man made sure all his kids went to good private school. He really invested in them. God bless and keep you all👏”

ucheelendu added:

“Awwwww so lovely .. things I love to see. God bless and keep them all❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

adelolaruth said:

“I love to see healthy family 😍”

mzogechi_rn noted:

“Awww beautiful family. God abeg continue to keep him in good health 😍.”

nifty_dosh reacted:

“This man tried gan for family and financial planning 🔥.”

swisswears_ commented:

“If you want to grow old as man’ love and take care of your wife when you are young’.”

i_am_eche said:

“Oya tell me How polygamous man wan carry 3 women and 100 children Dey do wahh wahh wahhhh.”

eblycious commented:

“@yuledochie wouldn't understand this video. He will think is a music challenge 😂.”

karenblqk wrote:

“For those of you wey no wan settle down. Old age is long ooo . You need a unit of your own!”

Victor Osuagwu's daughter graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osuagwu was over the moon that his daughter Ada Angel graduated from the university.

The movie act made a post to celebrate the latest graduate from the university.

According to him, his daughter is a very intelligent person, she was his petition writer and confidential secretary.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng