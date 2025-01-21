Verydarkman has shared his take on the EFCC staff that was killed a Nigerian man, who was said to be involved in cybercrime

The social critic noted that many Nigerian youths on social media rejoiced over the death of EFCC staff and gave their reasons

He advised the agency to change the way it operates if it wants Nigerians to sympathise with them

Media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM) has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on how they should operate.

His statement was spurred by the recent death of an EFCC staff, Assistant Superintendent II Aminu Sahabi Salisu, by a Nigerian Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu in Ifite Awka, Anambra state, after the staff and his colleagues wanted to arrest the suspect.

VDM tasks the EFCC to change its mode of operation. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @newtelegrah

Source: Instagram

According to the EFCC, Ikechukwu was suspected to be involved in online medical supplies of questionable legitimacy and other internet fraud activities. The commission said Ikechukwu did not cooperate, instead, he brought a gun and shot the EFCC staff, which led to his death, and he injured another.

VDM said that many Nigerian youths on social media rejoiced over the staff's death because they have been reportedly harassed by some officials of the anti-graft agency. Hence, they don't mind killing more EFCC staff.

VDM advises EFCC

The social critic said that EFCC should change its pattern of fighting crime because Nigerians are angry with them. He said he used to think that it was only the police that some Nigerians dislike, but he did not know it has been extended to the EFCC.

He advised the agency should work with the right intel instead of just barging into people's homes without concrete information. Nevertheless, VDM slammed some people who complained about the time some EFCC staff operate in people's homes.

VDM said that there is no time to fight crime and if some people are not comfortable with the EFCC operating at night, laws should be made that security operatives should close by 6pm.

VDM gives credit to the EFCC

According to Verydarkman, some EFCC officials are trying with their job and they have helped him to recover several stolen money. He recalled when he helped a lady to recover her N36m and all she gave the official who helped her was N20k.

VDM said he had to give the EFCC official some money from his pocket to encourage him. He also tackled some netizens who claimed that he was working for the government. Besides, he said that he has helped many people to recover their money without asking for a dime in return. Consequently, he cursed anyone that shared a false narrative about him, adding that no one can cancel him in Nigeria, not even President Bola Tinubu.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM shares plan to protest against EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had stated that he was ready to lead a protest against the EFCC over the way they treat some youths.

In a video shared by the activist, he noted that once the agency sees some youths driving certain kind of cars, they will be tagged as Yahoo boys.

VDM added that the EFCC boss made a promise to resign if he doesn't arrest former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, but he has not.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng