Nigerian superstar Wizkid has gained some admiration over the way he is setting his family despite the number of baby mamas he has

The musician's first son, Boluwatife, took a moment to celebrate his little half-brother Ayo from the singer's second baby mama

Sharing a beautiful picture of little Ayo, the young model made known his affection, which caught the interest of many online

Nigerian artist Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid's first son Boluwatife, has given netizens a clue about the love and unity brewing in the singer's family.

The younger model recently took to his social media to celebrate the younger half-brother, Ayo Balogun (jr).

Wizkid’s first son, Bolu celebrates his younger brother, Ayo. Credit: @tifebalogun

Ayo Balogun (jr) is the musician's second son from his second baby mama, Binta Diallo.

Ayo turned nine on January 15, and Bolu took to his Instagram story to express his heartfelt emotions about his younger brother.

The Afrobeats star's first son announced his love for the little boy and wished him a beautiful year ahead,

Sharing the picture, little Ayo Boluwatife wrote:

"Happy birthday lil brother. Love you," accompanied with a balloon and love emoji.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Grammy Award winner showed how he dots on one of his children in a viral video.

This was after he bought a new whip in 2024, and he was seen test-driving it.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Morayo crooner was seen with his first son, Bolu, whom he had with his first baby mama, Shola Ogudu. Bolu went to see his father, who has been abroad for a while and recently returned to Lagos state.

He entered the McClaren 750s he just bought. The teenager was excited to be in the expensive car, as the expression on his face suggested satisfaction and delight.

Also, in the recording, Bolu and his father entered the house and someone shouted that he was already looking grown.

The teenage boy, who went to the beach with his friends months ago, sagged his trousers and was trying to pull them up as he entered the building.

Wizkid's first son spurs reactions online

Fans and netizens voiced their admiration for the singer's first son and highlighted the way he is building his family in oneness.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boss_ladies_watch:

"Anything wey concern Wizkid dey always dey peaceful."

smplyjessie1:

"Omo Big Wiz gene strong o, his Son’s too his resemblance both his Steeze. HBD Ayo boi."

xoxo_sandiiieee:

"This little Ayo is the most private celebrity kid. Wizkid’s twin."

kvng_mst:

"New prayer point. Make we hustle reach where Yabaleft go post when our pikin post birthday of him brother."

official_barbiecue:

"The only pikin way private pass he papa."

eckovista:

"Small boy wey get sense and will grow to be a gentleman like his dad! ."

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son Bolu surfaced online, with a video of him recorded without his consent going viral.

In the clip, he was sagging like his father and the mannerism displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner.

He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him. Fans also shared their hot takes about him, while comparing him with his musician father.

