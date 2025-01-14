Timileyin Ajayi: Tosin Silverdam Warns Ladies Against Dating Certain Men, Fans Say "Na God Dey Save"
- Content creator Tosin Silverdam has reacted to the news of gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly murdered a lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu
- In a video, Tosin said ladies have been advised not to date Yahoo boys and the lady decided to date a church boy, who still killed her
- He further asked ladies to be extra careful with the kind of guys they sleep with and date, and his advice caused mixed reactions online
Content creator Oluwatosin Silver Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, has shared his take on the gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed a lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu.
Tosin said that ladies have been admonished on the dangers of dating Yahoo boys. However, Salome did not date a Yahoo boy but chose a church boy, who still cut her life short.
According to the content creator, he watched the video of Timileyin confessing to the crime when he was allegedly caught with Salome's body parts which he cut into pieces. Tosin expressed disgust at the gospel singer's alleged act and advised ladies to be careful about who they date.
Timileyin Ajayi: Tosin Silverdam advises ladies
The content creator said that ladies should thoroughly assess any guy that they want to date. Besides, they should not judge a book by its cover. He also said that Timileyin looked calm and one would not suspect that he could kill a human being.
Tosin Silverdam blamed desperation as the cause of the gospel singer's alleged act. He added that he does not take motivational speakers seriously because they carry out some hidden negative activities.
Contrary to widespread reports that Salome was Timileyin Ajayi's girlfriend, her family and friends said that he kidnapped her at Karu, Nasarawa state, where he allegedly carried out the inhumane act.
Watch Tosin Silverdam's video below:
Reactions to Tosin Silverdam's opinion about Timileyin Ajayi
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tosin Silverdam shared his take on Timileyin Ajayi below:
Timileyin Ajayi: Lady allegedly killed by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin is laid to rest, video trends
@gracie_u_:
"As a lady before you step out of the house shout blood of Jesus 7 times."
@angelaeguavoen:
"This is really sad. It’s actually only God that protects. You can be extremely careful and still fall into the wrong hands. But let’s do our best in ensuring our safety. God help us all."
@cometh_quinci2:
"She didn’t expose her body now ooh. Infact she was dating a supposed gospel singer. Yet her boyfriend still killed her. Na only God dey save person cause you can never be too careful."
@lonely.5926:
"We no know who to follow again."
Family of lady killed by Timileyin Ajayi speaks up
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family and friends of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by Timileyin Ajayi, opened up on what actually transpired between them.
According to viral reports, Salome was Timileyin's girlfriend, but her family said that it was not true.
They disclosed that Salome Adaidu entered the wrong Keke and was kidnapped by Timileyin, who later murdered her.
