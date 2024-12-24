A new video showing Davido's best friend, Cubana Chief Priest, dancing along to Wizkid's performance trended online

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy were present at the star-studded Tony Elumelu all-white party

The nightlife entrepreneur was lost in the groove the moment the Morayo hitmaker climbed the podium to perform

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido's best friend Cuabana Cheifpriest (Pascal Okechukwu), was caught up in a fun moment he had recently.

Legit.ng reported that finance mogul Tony Elumelu hosted his annual All White End-of-the-Year party, inviting celebrities and top personalities around the country.

Chief Priest vibed to Wizkid performance at Tony Elumelu all-white party. Credit: @wizkidayo, @cubanachiefpriest, @davido

Afrobeats sensations Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy delivered thrilling performances at the exclusive concert.

A camera spotted the moment Cuabana Chiefpriest, a close ally of Davido, was dancing happily during Wizkid's performance.

The Morayo hitmaker was performing his popular hit Ojuelegba as the nightlife entrepreneur lost himself in the groove, forgetting the viral beef his friend had with his colleague earlier this year

Watch the video below:

Cubana Chiefpriest spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

janaerodriquez.00x:

"Davido go don unfollow am like this."

adiofuad:

"Osapolor go soon unfollow am."

panther.357314:

"When you first see Big Wiz you forget all your problems or beef with him 😂😂🙌🙌🙌🙌 FC Grace big."

dozieedezuno:

"So because he be davido friend when he's on the party make he no dance music wey dey play."

maasoroju:

"I don tell una say CHIOMA self dey dance to KESE KESE when OBO no dey around."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Everyone is Wizkid fan. Even Chioma dey vibe Wiz on OBO absence."

iam_abelson:

They know where to go when they need good music

oluwafemco_rst:

"Why he no go vibes …even Wizzy vibe to David song and David vibe to wiz song so what happened 😂😂😂😂Nigerians shaaaa."

It’s all love and no hate!.. regardless of how una talk am.. we where all once wizkid FC before anything 💯💯💯💯🎉

Davido’s bestie Chiefpriest taunts singer’s colleagues

In a previous report., Cubana Chiefpriest made it to the frontline of blogs after his recent hangout with bestie Davido.

Legit.ng reported that David recently acquired the latest 2025 Rolls Royce as it landed in Lagos this December.

In what seemed like a mini celebration for the new ride, Chiefpriest threw shades at the artist's colleagues, triggering reactions online.

