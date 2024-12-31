Anthony Joshua showed respect to Femi Kuti by prostrating before him, by Yoruba tradition, during his visit to the Afrika Shrine

The trio were captured in a video together alongside other individuals present during the visit, discussing

The visit is seen as an approach of remembering the late Femi Anikulapo and country's rich heritage on the global stage.

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua has visited the legendary Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos.

The athlete met with music icons Femi and Seun Kuti, the sons of late legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Femi and Seun Kuti welcome Anthony Joshua at Afrika Shrine. Credit: @Femikuti @BigbirdKuti @onejoblessboy

Source: Instagram

Fela Anikulapo was a Nigerian musician born on October 15 1938 and died on August 2 1997.

He was a Nigerian musician and a political activist. He focused on Afrobeat, combining West African music with American funk and jazz, which contemporary artistes see as great inspiration.

Joshua, who the Kutis hosted, wore a singlet and a short, while Femi and Seun wore a pink round neck and a green outfit, respectively.

See the post below:

The three were surrounded by teammates, crew members and friends, all looking stunning.

In the video, Joshua was seen discussing with Seun Kuti, including Femi Kuti, and others.

The boxing champion appeared relaxed and comfortable as they interacted with each other.

Joshua's visit to the Afrika Shrine was significant, as it brought together two legends from different fields. The meeting was a celebration of Nigerian culture and talent and a testament to the power of music and sports to unite people.

Burna Boy clears on comparison with Fela

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who is mostly compared with Fela has voiced out he wants to be recognised as "Big7", not just a carbon copy of the legendary musician.

Burna Boy is said have drawn his inspiration and lyrics from the late Fela's music.

He said via Instagram,“All that Burna boy and Fela talk needs to die now. I’m not Fela, I’m BIG7. I’m all about positivity, peace and prosperity but honestly l’d rather kill you than die for you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng