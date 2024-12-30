The Nigerian music sensation took to social media to declare that he wanted the constant comparisons between him and Fela Anikulapo Kuti to stop

Burna Boy introduced himself as BIG7, emphasizing that he's a unique artist with his own identity

He also expressed that he is not just a copycat of the legendary musician but an individual with his own creativity

Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy, has always been compared to the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, a music icon and activist who fought for social justice and equality in Nigeria.

While Burna Boy has often been praised for his Afrobeat sound and socially conscious lyrics, which draw inspiration from Fela's music, he has now made it clear that he wants to be recognized as his own person, not just a carbon copy of the legendary musician.

Burna Boy clears air on familiarity with Fela. Credit; @Burnaboygram @Felakutiofficial

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's post

“I'm not fela after u don sample all his song finish. Big 7 una.”

@stvrboybrainz

“This egbon na werey aje😂I will rather kee u instead of die for u…Too real."

@stfulegendsryary

"Who vex him."

@Izedaya34965

“He fell off so badly. Had his worst year. His latest single flop badly. Now he wants to drop an album, giving useless old takes.”

@he_isdahni

“7 is real."

Source: Legit.ng